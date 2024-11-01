Uncork Joy with Raeburn Winery This Holiday Season

Enter to Win a Prize Package Valued at $3,500 to Host the Ultimate Holiday Gathering

Petaluma, CA, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Sonoma County’s Raeburn Winery is helping fans make celebrations even more memorable with their Uncork Joy Holiday Sweepstakes. Beginning today, November 1, through November 30, wine lovers can enter for a chance to win a grand prize package valued at over $3,500, which offers everything needed to host the ultimate holiday gathering, including a generous $2,500 check, a bar cart, chef-quality cookware, and artisanal local ingredients. The winery’s line of Sonoma County wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, are classic varietals for pairing with a wide range of festive fare.

"There are few things better than coming together to celebrate with the people we love. Our Raeburn wines are hand-crafted with this in mind, bringing the elegance and warmth of wine country to your table,” said Kathleen Murphy, Vice President of Marketing, Raeburn Winery. “Along with our partners, we want to share the spirit of the season with wine enthusiasts everywhere, helping them Uncork Joy and host unforgettable holiday gatherings with ease.”

The thoughtfully curated Uncork Joy prize package includes:

• $2,500 check to help with hosting needs

• Raeburn Winery bar cart, wine tumblers, cheese board, wine key, and wearables

• Meyer Cookware “Essentials Set”

• A selection of local cheese from Laura Chenel

• Premium vinegar and olive oil from Gold Ridge Organic Farms

• An elegant apron from Rough Linen

Crafted to complement all the flavors of the season, Raeburn’s wines are the ideal pour for the holidays. The full-bodied Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon ($24.99), bright and elegant Sonoma County Chardonnay ($19.99), and silky Sonoma County Pinot Noir ($24.99) all pair beautifully with a range of celebratory dishes, from roasted turkey and buttery mashed potatoes to savory cheese boards and luscious desserts. Sourced from some of the area’s finest vineyards, every bottle of Raeburn offers distinctive quality, elegance and balance. The full range of Raeburn wines, which also includes Sauvignon Blanc ($19.99) and Rosé ($19.99) as well as small-lot reserve wines, Russian River Valley High Flier Chardonnay ($29.99) and Russian River Valley High Flier Pinot Noir ($32.99), can be found at fine wine stores nationwide.

The winery also teamed up with Casey Thompson, acclaimed chef and restaurateur of Top Chef fame, to create two recipes that don’t require hours in the kitchen. The "Crispy Baked Feta Bites with Honey and Sesame" is the ideal party food - it can be prepped in advance and makes a big impact. Chef Thompson paired these bites with Raeburn’s Sonoma County Chardonnay, balancing the salty cheese with the lush, fruit-forward wine. Her "Black Truffle Butter Leftover Turkey Tetrazzini" is an elevated twist that turns Thanksgiving leftovers into a decadent new dish that beautifully accentuates a glass of bold, earthy Raeburn Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon.

Chef Thompson used Meyer Cookware when developing her dishes. Uniquely designed for home cooks, Meyer’s line offers unmatched quality, durability, and function, and is gorgeously designed as well. Chef Thompson’s recipes are available on the Raeburn blog, https://raeburnwinery.com/news.

Whether hosting a lavish fête or a cozy gathering with close friends, Raeburn Winery’s offerings elevate every holiday moment with style and flavor. Consumers ages 21+ can enter the Uncork Joy Sweepstakes from November 1 – November 30. Official rules and entry information is available at https://raeburnwinery.com/sweepstakes. Void where prohibited. Raeburn Winery offers Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Sauvignon Blanc.

About Raeburn Winery

Raeburn Winery crafts complex, elegant wines inspired by founder Derek Benham and his great appreciation of nature. The name Raeburn is Old English for “the river where one drinks” – a nod to the beauty of Sonoma County and the winery's Russian River Valley roots. The acclaimed winery is known for its Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, along with more recent introductions, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon. Led by Raeburn Winery head winemaker and industry veteran Steven Urberg, who brings over 25 years of experience and focus in cool-climate varietals, the winemaking team crafts highly acclaimed wines that deliver delicious varietal character and express the spirit of some of Sonoma County's most sought-after vineyards. Visit raeburnwinery.com or follow along on Instagram @raeburn_winery or on Facebook @raeburnwinery to learn more.

