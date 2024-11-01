The Nicollet Diner celebrates 10 years of offering their traditional holiday feast this Thanksgiving

The Nicollet Diner's Thanksgiving Feast Thanksgiving Feast On the RoX, Minneapolis

Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, The Nicollet Diner's Holiday feast is a must for many not cooking at home or seeking company or others to celebrate with.

We are thrilled to celebrate a decade of serving our community. Our goal is always to create a welcoming space where people can gather with friends and family—while enjoying a hearty meal.” — Kody Kolb, Executive Chef

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks a significant milestone for The Nicollet Diner as we proudly celebrate the 10th anniversary of our beloved Thanksgiving holiday feast. Since its inception, this cherished tradition has provided an inviting and warm atmosphere for those seeking to enjoy a festive meal without the stress of cooking at home.

On Thanksgiving Day, guests can indulge in a delicious selection featuring succulent turkey or ham accompanied by all the traditional sides and accouterments that make this holiday special. From creamy mashed potatoes and savory stuffing to vibrant green bean casserole and homemade cranberry sauce, our menu is designed to evoke the comforting flavors of a classic Thanksgiving dinner, bringing back nostalgic memories and a sense of connection to the holiday.

The Nicollet Diner invites everyone who may not be cooking at home or looking for companionship on this special day to join us in celebration. Our dedicated team will ensure that each guest feels right at home while savoring their favorite holiday dishes.

Reservations are highly recommended due to high demand. Guests can call or visit our website to secure their spot for this memorable dining experience with reservations for dine-in or take-out service.

Join us as we continue this wonderful tradition and create new memories over great food and good company!

### About The Nicollet Diner

Located in the heart of Minneapolis, The Nicollet Diner is the only 24-hour diner in Minneapolis and offers an eclectic mix of comfort food served with genuine hospitality. Open 24 hours, we pride ourselves on being a gathering place for all walks of life, providing exceptional meals made from quality ingredients.

For more information about our Thanksgiving holiday feast or other offerings, please contact us at eat@thenicolletdiner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.