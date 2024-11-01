Celebrating National Veterans and Military Families Month

Service members and their families can find many resources in communities throughout Iowa this November as our state celebrates National Veterans and Military Families Month!

This is an important time to connect with fellow Veterans in your community and potentially find your future career in the state. Not only does Iowa support Veterans and their families with resources that help them find a new home, but it also contains a number of opportunities that make that next career path a reality.

