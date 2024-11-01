Free Legal Help for Tennessee’s Helene Survivors

Unexpected legal issues may arise after a disaster that can leave individuals and families devastated. If you are facing legal issues resulting from Tropical Storm Helene in Tennessee, you can get free legal advice.

Disaster Legal Services are now available to low-income, elderly and other vulnerable residents in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties who were affected by the storm and are unable to afford their own lawyer.

You may call the toll-free hotline anytime at 844-HELP4TN (844-435-7486). If no one answers, leave a message and your call will be returned.

Callers can get help with legal issues including:

FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration benefits

Home repair contracts and property insurance claims

Revising wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster

Price-gouging, scams or identity theft

Landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure

Disability-related access to federal, state or local disaster programs.

Attorneys cannot help in all cases including ones in which a settlement could result in legal fees or an award. These cases will be referred for other legal help.

The Disaster Legal Services program works with FEMA and its state and local partners including the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, the Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, and the Tennessee Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.