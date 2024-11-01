November is National Family Caregivers Appreciation and Alzheimer's Awareness Month

This November, we once again highlight resources and education for family caregivers.

This month, we return to the topic of family caregiving and Alzheimer’s awareness. Family caregivers provide direct, often daily support to loved ones facing complications from aging, chronic illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease and other disabilities. They are responsible for so much, from physically demanding essential services like assisting with moving and cleaning a person, managing their medication and food intake, taking them to appointments and other activities, and making essential financial and medical decisions. In many cases, they are the principle source of social and emotional support as well. Family caregiver dedication ensures that their loved ones can maintain a higher quality of life, but it also can result in mental and physical fatigue, stress, and feelings of isolation for the caregiver themselves. We at the Employee Assistance Program encourage caregivers or other family members seeking resources and information to explore the links below:

Please feel free to reach out to us at the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for support, counseling and referrals, or if you have other resources to add or suggest. From all of us here, have a safe and healthy November.