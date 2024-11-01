November is National Family Caregivers Appreciation and Alzheimer's Awareness Month
This November, we once again highlight resources and education for family caregivers.
This month, we return to the topic of family caregiving and Alzheimer’s awareness. Family caregivers provide direct, often daily support to loved ones facing complications from aging, chronic illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease and other disabilities. They are responsible for so much, from physically demanding essential services like assisting with moving and cleaning a person, managing their medication and food intake, taking them to appointments and other activities, and making essential financial and medical decisions. In many cases, they are the principle source of social and emotional support as well. Family caregiver dedication ensures that their loved ones can maintain a higher quality of life, but it also can result in mental and physical fatigue, stress, and feelings of isolation for the caregiver themselves. We at the Employee Assistance Program encourage caregivers or other family members seeking resources and information to explore the links below:
- The Massachusetts Family Caregiver Support Program provides a range of services for caregivers, including counseling, training, and respite care. Click the link to find out more.
- The State of Massachusetts runs the PACE program for eligible participants, providing resources and assistance to help keep people in good health in their homes and out of nursing homes.
- MassOptions is an online resource and referral service that connects caregivers with local services and supports. The link includes a resource list for medical care, transportation support, and more.
- The Family Caregiver’s Alliance is a large family caregiver network. This page links to advocacy groups and resources for Massachusetts caregivers, Masshealth insured individuals, and more.
- The Alzheimer's Association of Massachusetts and New Hampshire offers resources, including a searchable database of support groups, a yearly updated list of facts and figures about the condition, and more educational programs to assist caregivers in understanding and managing the disease.
- The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) also maintains a dedicated page for caregivers.
- The City of Boston’s Age Strong Commission serves the greater Boston community, offering on its website a page of resources for elderly residents and a phone line at a 617-635-4366 to assist with transportation and other quality of life services.
- Managing an aging or disabled family member’s finances is an often overlooked complication of caregiving. This article has helpful information on managing an individual's finances as a caretaker.
- This guide introduces and explains the differences between different forms of assisted and residential living for elderly and disabled, and can be helpful in planning steps for care.
Please feel free to reach out to us at the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for support, counseling and referrals, or if you have other resources to add or suggest. From all of us here, have a safe and healthy November.
