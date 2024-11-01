HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 Makes Its Debut to The World, Opening A New Era of Smart Crafting

- The leading handicraft brand expands its range of intelligent machines with an auto-featured pioneering heat press, available for $50 off when pre-sales open on November 1st.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTVRONT, the well-known leader in the handicraft industry, unveiled the HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 - Digit , the latest addition to the auto heat press lineup. With the next-level intelligent performance and the cutting-edge feature of pressure customization, this new heat press introduces crafters to new levels of smart, immersive, and seamless creation experience. This innovative machine will launch on HTVRONT official website on November 1st, with a price of $299, $50 OFF its listed price ($349).





"The initiative of pursuing excellence and innovation always drives us to stay close to and listen to the feedback from our users. To satisfy the marketing demands for increasing types of substrates and a greater diversity of ironing settings, we enhanced the user-defined feature, allowing them to adjust the ironing pressure, which is the exclusive and landmark breakthrough in the industry. Meanwhile, we have geared up this machine with an intuitive digit screen to complete our final purpose - making DIY easier, smarter, and accessible to more people," said Tim Lei, HTVRONT's Product Director.

The first generation stands out from the crowd with the leading edge one-click press-down function, setting users free from menial tasks and manual operation. Inherited the heralded advantage from the first generation, the HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 - Digit shines with a significant upgrade on its customization flexibility; not only does it support the adjustment of ironing time and temperature, but now crafters are able to set up the pressure freely. With a pressure range of 20kg to 80kg, this machine can even handle sublimation projects. Moreover, the machine spoils users for substrate choices with heights up to 4.5cm, from ordinary T-shirts to hoodies or thin blankets, allowing them to splash out creative ideas on varied projects.





HTVRONT is dedicated to delivering top-quality crafting accessories and powerful machines that cater to professionals and beginners, helping them unleash their creativity. This innovative heat press features built-in preset modes and a user-friendly digital screen, ensuring even novices can easily follow each step to produce stunning, detailed designs. Additionally, to support startups and small businesses, the HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 - Digit includes an automatic, continuous pressing function that efficiently handles mass production needs, positioning it as a highly cost-effective solution in the market.

When it comes to safety and security, this machine is a hands-down winner. Its slide-out drawer design, upgraded auto-lift trigger, and 15-minute automatic shut-off function ensure a seamless and worry-free crafting experience by minimizing the risks associated with high heat.

"We believe this HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 - Digit will open a brand new experience for users, helping them express themselves more creatively and productively," Herman, the CEO of HTVRONT said. "In the future, we will continue to deepen our investment in product research and development, providing more smart and effortless crafting solutions. This is just a beginning."





For more information about HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 - Digit and the pre-sale event, please check on: https://www.htvront.com/products/htvront-auto-heat-press-2

For regular updates on HTVRONT, follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htvront

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htvront

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@htvront

Contact us:

Santy Zhang

Brand PR

E-mail: htvrontoffcial@gmail.com

TEL: +86 19174166045

Source: HTVRONT

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05753726-529c-4614-b38d-2ef5bf150836

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/816dbe0e-d5df-4c1a-8b22-842bb0725bef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fa09843-2f6b-46fd-b2be-4f80d60a0296

HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2-Digit The HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2-Digit shines with a significant upgrade on its customization flexibility; not only does it support the adjustment of ironing time and temperature, but now crafters are able to set up the pressure freely. HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2- Digit HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 - Digit, the latest addition to the auto heat press lineup. HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2- Digit HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2- Digit, with the next-level intelligent performance and the cutting-edge feature of pressure customization, this new heat press introduces crafters to new levels of smart, immersive, and seamless creation experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.