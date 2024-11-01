Port of Tanjung Pelepas Recognized With Supply Chain Innovator of the Year Award

-Presented by Supply Chain Asia, Port of Tanjung Pelepas was awarded in the Digital Transformation category for its use of Navis solutions to drive major productivity gains-

BANGKOK, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Malaysia’s largest transshipment hub, was honored with the Supply Chain Innovator of the Year: Digital Transformation Award at the 2024 Supply Chain Asia Awards on Friday, Oct. 18. The award recognizes the port’s use of Navis® maritime solutions from Kaleris® to power data-driven decision-making capabilities, predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring as part of an overall digital transformation journey. PTP was selected in the Transformation category for its significant achievements with the Navis N4 RTG-Optimization™ and OpsView™ solutions.

"This award is a testament to our commitment to operational excellence and innovation," said Joe Schofield, COO of PTP, who has been at the forefront of championing PTP’s digital transformation over the past seven years. "Our customers and team members are the most important part of our operations. Digital transformation is about creating the best experiences for them through superior customer service and safe, meaningful work environments. Our partnership with Kaleris has been instrumental in driving digital advancement so we can deliver on these promises and achieve new heights of efficiency."



PTP considers innovation a core element of its mission, operating advanced equipment capable of serving ultra-large container vessels and providing numerous terminal handling services enabled by the Navis N4 terminal operating system from Kaleris.

By introducing real-time terminal operations monitoring with Navis OpsView, PTP improved its operational efficiency, increased berth productivity, and reduced operating costs. The OpsView data gave PTP the information it needed to set a new performance benchmark of one container move completed every three seconds. PTP also drove the innovation behind the Navis RTG-Optimization module, developed in partnership with Kaleris. PTP uses the technology to automate decision-making on RTG jobs, blocks and lane assignments. By prioritizing jobs according to the areas of highest demand, PTP achieved a 6% increase in RTG productivity, a 77% improvement in predictive rehandles for load containers and eliminated manual zone management.



Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris added, "This award is well-earned recognition of PTP and the pivotal role they play in driving the industry forward by redefining the standards of operational excellence. PTP continues to embrace ongoing improvements from advanced technology. As a highly innovative port, PTP understands how optimizing its operations has a positive effect on downstream logistics and the larger global supply chain.”

The Supply Chain Asia (SCA) Awards is a platform dedicated to honoring outstanding accomplishments and milestones of professionals and enterprises within the logistics and supply chain sector in Asia. The Innovator of the Year category looks across key areas to determine leadership in innovation, including a demonstrated implementation of groundbreaking solutions or technologies, tangible positive outcomes from the innovations, scalability, sustainability, and the potential to shape future trends.

PTP has accomplished a significant milestone this year, consistently maintaining the performance of handling over 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) for five consecutive months, from May to September 2024. Notably, on Sept. 22, 2024, PTP surpassed its previous record with an exceptional 14,036 quayside moves within a single 12-hour shift.



PTP has also been recognized as the 5th most efficient container port in the world, according to The World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence in the latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2023. The port currently ranks 15th among the world’s top container ports in terms of volume throughput.



About PTP

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) is Malaysia’s busiest transshipment hub with the capacity to handle 13 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually. The port delivers reliable, efficient, and advanced services to major shipping lines and box operators, providing shippers in Malaysia and abroad extensive connectivity to the global market. PTP is a joint venture between MMC Corporation Berhad (70%), a leading utilities and infrastructure group and APM Terminals (30%), a premier global ports group with facilities in 64 key locations around the globe.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions. Many of the world’s largest brands rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical technology for yard management, transportation management, maintenance and repair operations, terminal operating systems, and ocean carrier and vessel solutions. By consolidating supply chain execution software assets across major nodes and modes, we address the dark spots and data gaps that cause friction and inefficiency in the global supply chain. To learn more about Kaleris, visit www.kaleris.com.

Port of Tanjung Pelepas Receives Innovator of the Year Award for Digital Transformation Joe Schofield, Chief Operations Officer at PTP, accepts the award at the Supply Chain Asia event alongside key team members who supported the effort.

