Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RUTLAND, Vt., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be participating at the following investor conferences:

• Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference Tuesday, November 12, 2024 • Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference Thursday, December 5, 2024

A copy of the presentation material will be available before the Company presents and may be accessed in the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor website at http://ir.casella.com. Where applicable, a live webcast link will be posted on the company’s investor website.

For further information, contact Charlie Wohlhuter, Director of Investor Relations at (802) 772-2230, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

