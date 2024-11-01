RTI Surgical Completes Acquisition of Collagen Solutions

ALACHUA, Fla., November 1, 2024 – RTI Surgical ("RTI" or "the Company"), a leading CDMO pushing the boundaries of innovation and tissue engineering to meet patient needs in regenerative medicine, announced today it has successfully completed the acquisition of Collagen Solutions, a premier global supplier of engineered medical-grade collagen and xenograft tissue, as announced on October 7, 2024.

The acquisition further expands RTI's uniquely comprehensive portfolio of allograft and xenograft biomaterials at scale, building on the Company's acquisition of Cook Biotech earlier in the year. The combination brings specialized capabilities in bovine and porcine collagen materials and provides increased access to high-growth therapeutic areas such as cardiac, sports medicine and orthopedics, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. Together, the companies bring a combined 50 years of experience in developing products to help millions of patients in regenerative medicine.

Collagen Solutions is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, with additional strategically located sites in the U.K. and New Zealand.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical (RTI) is a leading CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) pushing the boundaries of innovation and tissue engineering to meet patient needs in regenerative medicine. We are expert partners to OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), working with them to identify clinical problems and develop customized solutions that promote healing, accelerate recovery, and help prevent complications. Using our extensive portfolio of biological materials, we focus on specialized clinical segments, including plastic and reconstructive surgery, sports medicine and orthopedics, cardiac, and neuro and spine surgery. Headquartered in Alachua, Florida, RTI has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe. Montagu acquired RTI in a carve-out acquisition in July 2020. For more information, visit www.rtisurgical.com

