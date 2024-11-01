Discover the Path to Healing Through 'It's TYME! Take Your Message Everywhere!' by Jane M. Wells

Book Banner

TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where loss and grief can feel overwhelming, Jane M. Wells brings a message of hope and healing in her new book, It’s TYME! Take Your Message Everywhere! This book is more than just a personal story; it is a guide for anyone who has faced the pain of losing loved ones. With her own experiences of sudden losses, Jane aims to help others find their way back to happiness and purpose, even in their darkest times.This impactful book encourages readers to face their grief instead of hiding from it. The author reminds us that everyone goes through challenges, betrayals, and losses at some point. She urges readers to reject the harmful thoughts that they are unworthy or unloved. Instead of keeping their feelings bottled up, she inspires them to share their stories and embrace healing. This book promotes breaking free from emotional chains that hold us back by emphasizing the importance of love, forgiveness, and faith. Ms. Wells reassures us that there is always hope and a way forward.Jane M. Wells has turned her life around from humble beginnings to an inspiring journey as an International Trade Specialist. She has traveled to five countries in the Far East and has received many awards for her work in the federal government. In 2009, she co-founded Amazing Love Fellowship International Church, which oversees many churches in countries like Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, the Philippines, and Cameroon. As a speaker at international conferences, Jane passionately advocates for breaking free from what holds us back from enjoying life. Her strength and determination shine through as she shares her journey of overcoming feelings of abandonment and low self-esteem through her faith in God.In It’s TYME! Take Your Message Everywhere! the author shares her personal struggles with losses while providing practical advice for others facing similar challenges. This book focuses on themes of healing and love—principles that have helped her through tough times. Readers will find encouragement to confront their pain instead of burying it deep inside. Ms. Wells emphasizes that sharing our experiences with others can create support during difficult times and ultimately lead to personal freedom. This book reminds readers that no matter how heavy grief feels, there is always a path to healing.Jane’s book is more than just a book; it’s a call to action for anyone struggling with loss or feeling hopeless.Through her journey of overcoming grief, she provides a roadmap for others seeking comfort and strength in their darkest moments.This book is dedicated not only to those who have lost loved ones but also to anyone feeling trapped by their past experiences. It’s time to let go of shame and embrace healing—because there is always hope waiting for us. Join Jane M. Wells on this inspiring journey and learn how you can take your message everywhere you go! Don’t miss out on this masterpiece, and grab your copy today!

