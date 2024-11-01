Western Cape Mobility launches Junior Traffic Training Centre at Oasis School

First Junior Traffic Training Centre launched for children with special needs in the Western Cape

On 31 October, to mark the end of Mobility Month, the Western Cape Government (WCG), in collaboration with ChildSafe South Africa, launched a first-of-its-kind Junior Traffic Training Centre (JTTC) at the Oasis School in Belhar. This innovative facility aims to reduce preventable child fatalities on our roads by equipping learners with skills for navigating roads safely.

The urgency of this initiative is underscored by the latest data from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), which reveals that while overall road fatalities have decreased, pedestrian fatalities rose to 45% in 2023. Alarmingly, children aged 0-14 represent 10.2% of these cases, emphasising the critical need for targeted road safety education.

The Oasis JTTC is a first for the Western Cape, specifically adapted to support children with special needs. This simulated environment provides a safe space for youth to engage in road safety training, helping them recognise road signs and understand pedestrian responsibilities — all through interactive learning and play. Given that children’s cognitive and sensory abilities are still developing, these practical experiences are essential in reinforcing road safety principles and behaviour.

Willie van der Merwe, Acting Chief Director of Traffic Management in the Western Cape Mobility Department, stressed the importance of educating young road users from an early age, stating, “More than 53% of fatalities, including drivers, passengers, cyclists, and especially pedestrians, involve vulnerable road users. Our goal is to implement lower speed limits, especially near schools, to safeguard our children.”

ChildSafe South Africa, an advocate for safer road environments, has been instrumental in promoting speed reductions around schools. Executive Director Zaitoon Rabaney underscored the organisation’s commitment to road safety, “The need to prioritise the safety and well-being of our children on roads is vital. In South Africa, we lose too many young lives to preventable road crashes.”

Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, said “As the Western Cape Government, we are committed to creating safer roads and ensuring that every child, regardless of their abilities, can navigate our roads safely and confidently. The launch of this Junior Traffic Training Centre is a proud and necessary milestone for us. By empowering our children with road safety skills from a young age, we’re investing in a future where every road user is more responsible. This initiative reflects our dedication to inclusivity and to safeguarding the lives of our most vulnerable residents.”

This facility brings to six the number of JTTCs which have now been established across the Western Cape over Mobility Month.

JTTCs have also been launched at:

George Frederick Primary School in Merweville

Pieter Langeveldt Primary School in Stellenbosch

Citrusdal Primary School

Vooruitsig Primary in Darling

Okkie Smuts Primary School in Stanford

