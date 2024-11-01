NCRF Presents the 5th Annual Sacramento Black College Expo™

Event features career information, access to colleges and hundreds of thousands in scholarships for local students

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is hosting the 5th Annual Sacramento College Expo™ on Saturday, November 2nd, at California State University, Sacramento, 6000 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95819, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This year’s expo is presented in partnership with California State University, Sacramento (Sacramento State).The Sacramento College Expo™ offers an ideal platform for information and connections to college and careers for high school students, adult students and college students looking to transfer to four-year institutions. With over 50 colleges in attendance, including several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other institutions of higher learning, attendees will be able to explore multiple pathways for their future. Additionally, select colleges in attendance will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and some may even extend on-the-spot acceptances!In support of a college-going culture in the communities they serve, NCRF warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in the day’s enriching activities.The expos are a hub of energy, information and possibilities. The program also includes engaging seminars and workshops, including How to Find Money for College-Financial Aid, Scholarships, Booming Careers, 411 for the Student-Athlete, and more."It’s good to be back in Sacramento to promote so many educational pathways and possibilities! We are humbled by the ongoing support from our partners. It’s the power in our combined efforts that changes lives,” says NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price.The 5th Annual Sacramento Black College Expo™ is presented in partnership with Sacramento State and sponsored by NCRF TV, Toyota, US Bank, WSS, Comerica Bank and Foundation Clothing Co.For free tickets or sponsorship/partnership opportunities, visit www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.The expo is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), who has begun its 26th year of connecting students to college and careers. To date, NCRF has helped over 600,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers, and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundation, Instagram: @ncrfoundation.orgSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork About the Black College Expo™Now embarking on its 26th year, Black College Expo is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization, serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF is driven by a vision to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.