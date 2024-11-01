Thionyl Chloride Market to Reach USD 829.9 Million by 2034, Driven by Expanding Applications in Pesticides, Dyes, and Industrial Chemicals | Future Market Insights

The thionyl chloride market in the United States is set for steady growth, projected to increase at a CAGR of 2.7% through 2034. This rise is primarily driven by demand from the pharmaceutical sector, where thionyl chloride plays a critical role in drug and medicinal production. The agrochemical industry also contributes to the market’s growth, reflecting the compound’s broader industrial applications.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The thionyl chloride market is expected to reach a value of USD 518.7 million in 2024 and USD 829.9 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand and popularity of industrial thionyl chloride due to its use in pesticides, dyes, chemicals, and various global applications.



Thionyl chloride is a crucial chemical intermediate in pharmaceutical synthesis, with the pharmaceutical industry's growth and demand for new drugs driving its consumption. The agricultural industry's need for pesticides and agrochemicals also fuels the demand for thionyl chloride, as it plays a significant role in producing these compounds.

Sustainability and environmental concerns are driving the growth and demand for Thionyl chloride across various industries. It plays a pivotal role in pharmaceutical synthesis, particularly in producing acyl chlorides, which are critical intermediates in drug manufacturing.

The electronics market, fueled by technological advancements and increased adoption of consumer electronics, drives the demand for lithium-ion batteries, making thionyl chloride essential in battery electrolyte formulations. Key applications of thionyl chloride also include the pharmaceutical, pesticide, dye, and organic synthesis industries, among others.

Thionyl chloride's versatile nature allows it to serve as an acylation agent and a dehydrating agent in various chemical reactions, making it indispensable in the synthesis of specialty chemicals, dyes, and reagents. The market can be segmented based on type and application, offering different products to meet diverse industry requirements.

“The pharmaceutical industry expands, the demand for acyl chlorides is expected to rise. It is also essential in the textile industry for coloration and is used in organic synthesis and specialty chemicals. High-quality technical-grade thionyl chloride is also in high demand as a result.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Thionyl Chloride Market

Thionyl chloride demand is expected to grow considerably in the pharmaceutical sector, capturing 28.8% of the industry share.

The market in the United States is forecasted to progress with a 2.7% CAGR through 2034.

Spain's industry is expected to experience sluggish growth with a CAGR of 3.6% until 2034.

France's industry is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR through 2034.

China's growth is expected to be moderate, with a CAGR of 5.4% until 2034.

India's growth is expected to be promising, with a CAGR of 7.2% through 2034.

Regional Analysis of the Thionyl Chloride Market

Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) United state 2.7% Spain 3.6% France 3.4% China 5.4% India 7.2%

Competitive Landscape

The thionyl chemical sector is dominated by influential players, with the top nine industries accounting for 50% of total revenue. Companies aim to maintain this position by collaborating with government entities and end users to secure long-term contacts and stable revenue streams. The increasing demand for thionyl chloride in multiple sectors fuels growth, and increased investment in research and development projects improves product quality and market growth.

Key Players and their Advancements

Transpek Industry Limited, an Indian chemical company, is known for its high-quality thionyl chloride, a crucial component in pharmaceuticals. With a global presence, it exports its products to various industries.

Shandong Kaisheng New Materials, a China-based company, produces thionyl chloride at scale, catering to pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals with a strong presence in both domestic and international markets.

Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co. Ltd. is a Chinese company offering chemical products, including fine chemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates, to the chemical, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries.

Merck KGaA is a German multinational company focusing on developing innovative products and solutions for healthcare, life sciences, and performance materials applications.

Key Companies in the Thionyl Chloride Market

Lanxess AG

Transpek Industries Ltd.

CABB Group

Sigma Aldrich Co. LLC

Shandong Kaisheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

Angene International Limited

Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC

Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Hangzhou Trylead Chemical Technology

Bodal Chemicals Limited.



Key Segmentation

By Grade:

The industry is divided into technical grade and pharmaceutical grade depending on grade.

By Application:

Thionyl chloride finds application across agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyes & pigments, organic synthesis, batteries, and others

By Production Process:

Based on production, the industry is categorized into sulfur trioxide route, sulfur dioxide route, and other routes

By Region:

The industry analysis has been conducted across key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, as well as Oceania.

German Translation:

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt für Thionylchlorid im Jahr 2024 einen Wert von 518,7 Mio. USD und bis 2034 von 829,9 Mio. USD erreichen wird, was einer CAGR von 4,8 % von 2024 bis 2034 entspricht. Dieses Wachstum wird auf die steigende Nachfrage und Beliebtheit von industriellem Thionylchlorid aufgrund seiner Verwendung in Pestiziden, Farbstoffen, Chemikalien und verschiedenen globalen Anwendungen zurückgeführt.

Thionylchlorid ist ein wichtiges chemisches Zwischenprodukt in der pharmazeutischen Synthese, wobei das Wachstum der pharmazeutischen Industrie und die Nachfrage nach neuen Medikamenten ihren Verbrauch antreiben. Der Bedarf der Agrarindustrie an Pestiziden und Agrochemikalien treibt auch die Nachfrage nach Thionylchlorid an, da es eine wichtige Rolle bei der Herstellung dieser Verbindungen spielt.

Nachhaltigkeit und Umweltaspekte treiben das Wachstum und die Nachfrage nach Thionylchlorid in verschiedenen Branchen voran. Es spielt eine zentrale Rolle in der pharmazeutischen Synthese, insbesondere bei der Herstellung von Acylchloriden, die wichtige Zwischenprodukte bei der Arzneimittelherstellung sind.

Der Elektronikmarkt, der durch den technologischen Fortschritt und die zunehmende Einführung von Unterhaltungselektronik angeheizt wird, treibt die Nachfrage nach Lithium-Ionen-Batterien an, wodurch Thionylchlorid in Batterieelektrolytformulierungen unerlässlich ist. Zu den wichtigsten Anwendungen von Thionylchlorid gehören unter anderem auch die Pharma-, Pestizid-, Farbstoff- und organische Syntheseindustrie.

Die Vielseitigkeit von Thionylchlorid ermöglicht es, als Acylierungsmittel und Dehydratisierungsmittel in verschiedenen chemischen Reaktionen zu dienen, was es bei der Synthese von Spezialchemikalien, Farbstoffen und Reagenzien unverzichtbar macht. Der Markt kann nach Typ und Anwendung segmentiert werden und bietet verschiedene Produkte an, um unterschiedliche Branchenanforderungen zu erfüllen.

"Die Pharmaindustrie expandiert, es wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Acylchloriden steigen wird. Auch in der Textilindustrie ist es für die Einfärbung unverzichtbar und wird in der organischen Synthese und in Spezialchemikalien eingesetzt. Entsprechend gefragt ist auch hochwertiges technisches Thionylchlorid." – sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Thionylchlorid-Markt

 Es wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Thionylchlorid im Pharmasektor erheblich steigen und 28,8 % des Industrieanteils ausmachen wird.

 Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Markt in den Vereinigten Staaten bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 2,7 % wachsen wird.

 Es wird erwartet, dass Spaniens Industrie mit einer CAGR von 3,6 % bis 2034 ein schleppendes Wachstum verzeichnen wird.

 Es wird prognostiziert, dass die französische Industrie bis 2034 eine jährliche Wachstumsrate von 3,4 % verzeichnen wird.

 Chinas Wachstum wird mit einer CAGR von 5,4 % bis 2034 voraussichtlich moderat ausfallen.

 Es wird erwartet, dass Indiens Wachstum mit einer CAGR von 7,2 % bis 2034 vielversprechend sein wird.

Regionale Analyse des Thionylchlorid-Marktes

Länder CAGR (2024 bis 2034) Vereinigte Staaten 2.7% Spanien 3.6% Frankreich 3.4% China 5.4% Indien 7.2%

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Der Thionylchemiesektor wird von einflussreichen Akteuren dominiert, wobei die neun größten Branchen 50 % des Gesamtumsatzes ausmachen. Unternehmen wollen diese Position halten, indem sie mit staatlichen Stellen und Endverbrauchern zusammenarbeiten, um langfristige Kontakte und stabile Einnahmequellen zu sichern. Die steigende Nachfrage nach Thionylchlorid in mehreren Sektoren treibt das Wachstum voran, und erhöhte Investitionen in Forschungs- und Entwicklungsprojekte verbessern die Produktqualität und das Marktwachstum.

Schlüsselspieler und ihre Fortschritte

 Transpek Industry Limited, ein indisches Chemieunternehmen, ist bekannt für sein hochwertiges Thionylchlorid, einen wichtigen Bestandteil von Pharmazeutika. Mit einer globalen Präsenz exportiert das Unternehmen seine Produkte in verschiedene Branchen.

 Shandong Kaisheng New Materials, ein in China ansässiges Unternehmen, produziert Thionylchlorid in großem Maßstab und beliefert Pharmazeutika und Agrochemikalien mit einer starken Präsenz sowohl auf dem nationalen als auch auf dem internationalen Markt.

 Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co. Ltd. ist ein chinesisches Unternehmen, das chemische Produkte, einschließlich Feinchemikalien und pharmazeutische Zwischenprodukte, für die chemische, pharmazeutische und landwirtschaftliche Industrie anbietet.

 Merck KGaA ist ein deutsches multinationales Unternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung innovativer Produkte und Lösungen für Anwendungen in den Bereichen Gesundheitswesen, Biowissenschaften und Hochleistungsmaterialien konzentriert.

Schlüsselunternehmen auf dem Thionylchlorid-Markt

Lanxess AG

Transpek Industries GmbH

CABB Gruppe

Sigma Aldrich Co., LLC

Shandong Kaisheng Neue Materialien Co., Ltd.

Angene International GmbH

Aurora Feinchemikalien GmbH

Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Hangzhou Trylead Chemische Technologie

Bodal Chemicals Limited.



Wichtige Segmentierung

Nach Klasse:

Die Branche wird je nach Qualität in technische und pharmazeutische Qualität unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Thionylchlorid findet Anwendung in Agrochemikalien, Pharmazeutika, Farbstoffen und Pigmenten, organischer Synthese, Batterien und anderen

Nach Produktionsprozess:

Basierend auf der Produktion wird die Branche in Schwefeltrioxid-Route, Schwefeldioxid-Route und andere Routen eingeteilt

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in Schlüsselregionen wie Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, Ostasien, Südasien, dem Nahen Osten und Afrika sowie Ozeanien durchgeführt.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

