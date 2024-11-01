Building on long history of tech & innovation, California selected as headquarters for the National Semiconductor Technology Center

Why this matters

The new headquarters facility will lower the barriers to semiconductor prototyping, experimentation, and other R&D activities that will support America’s global strength and leadership in design, materials, and process innovation while enabling a vibrant domestic industry. The DCF is expected to drive more than $1 billion in research funding and create more than 200 direct jobs over the next 10 years, utilizing California’s global talent and world-leading research and education facilities throughout the Golden State. California’s leadership in the semiconductor industry is key to the Governor’s ‘build more, faster’ infrastructure agenda.

“We are thrilled that the Department of Commerce and Natcast chose to locate this critically important facility in Sunnyvale, the heart of Silicon Valley, alongside the world’s largest concentration of semiconductor businesses, talent, intellectual property, and investment activity,” said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Economic Advisor to Governor Newsom and Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). “The Newsom Administration and our partners across the industry know how important it is to shorten the time frame from R&D to commercialization. We are looking forward to a productive partnership with the Department of Commerce and Natcast to ensure that CHIPS for America will be an enduring success not only for our state but for the entire country.”