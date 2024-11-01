Submit Release
HSBC Bank PLC: Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aercap Sukuk Limited

 Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Aercap Sukuk Limited
Obligor (if any): International Lease Finance Corporation
Initial Guarantors (if any): AerCap Holdings N.V., AerCap Global Aviation Trust, AerCap Aviation Solutions B.V., AerCap Ireland Limited, AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company and AerCap U.S. Global Aviation LLC
Aggregate nominal amount: USD 500,000,000                   
Description: 4.50% due 3rd October 2029     
Offer price: 99.338                                        
Stabilising Manager: HSBC Bank plc
   

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

