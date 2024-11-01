Hangzhou Ginkgo Hui Ding Fu by V+H Design Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Hangzhou Ginkgo Hui Ding Fu

V+H Design's Hangzhou Ginkgo Hui Ding Fu Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected award in the field of interior design, has announced V+H Design 's "Hangzhou Ginkgo Hui Ding Fu" as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by V+H Design in creating a captivating and functional interior space.The Hangzhou Ginkgo Hui Ding Fu design showcases the importance of innovative interior design in enhancing the living experience for residents. By seamlessly integrating traditional Chinese cultural elements, advanced technology, and modern lifestyle needs, V+H Design has created a space that resonates with the urban elite and sets a new standard for upscale residential developments in Hangzhou, China.Hangzhou Ginkgo Hui Ding Fu stands out for its luxurious decor, spacious rooms, and an international, artistic, and fashionable community atmosphere. The duplex apartment, spanning over 1,200 square meters, features an infinity swimming pool that blends seamlessly with the Qiantang River, offering residents a captivating visual experience and a sense of relaxation. The tasteful use of cool stone materials, elegant sofas, and plain curtains creates an oasis of serenity and warmth, reminiscent of upscale hotels.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to V+H Design's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design and creating spaces that elevate the living experience. The award will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation in future projects, further solidifying their position as a leading interior design practice in China.Hangzhou Ginkgo Hui Ding Fu was designed by a talented team at V+H Design, including Ruifeng Gu, Xingquan He, Keng Xu, Zuodian Wen, and Lifang Zhang, each contributing their expertise to create this award-winning interior space.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About V+H DesignV+H Design is an interior design practice based in Hangzhou, China, offering integrated design solutions for various project types, including residences, hotels, restaurants, cafes, workplaces, and entertainment spaces. With a persistent focus on quality and humanity in design, the team collaborates with leading developers to create landmark works that showcase their expertise and innovation.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are acknowledged for their thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Organized across all industries, the competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for their remarkable achievements. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the transformative power of good design, driving inspiration and advancement in the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://interior-design-award.com

