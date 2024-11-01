Baxter restarts busiest IV solutions manufacturing line 

Submit Release
Baxter announced Oct. 31 that it has restarted its North Cove, N.C. facility's highest-throughput IV solutions manufacturing line, which normally accounts for nearly 25% of the site's total production and approximately 50% of its one-liter IV solutions — the most commonly used size by hospitals and clinics. The earliest new products could begin shipment is late November, Baxter said. The company is continuing to assess and repair equipment at the facility and is working with the Food and Drug Administration to resume operation in phases. Baxter said it does not have a timeline on when production at the facility will be restored to pre-Hurricane Helene levels. 

