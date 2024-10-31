Arhaus to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 7, 2024

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, before the market opens. A conference call to review the Company’s financial and operational results and answer questions from the investment community will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors will be able to access the press release and conference call webcast on the Company’s website, http://ir.arhaus.com.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To listen via the internet:

The call will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.arhaus.com.

To listen via telephone:

The dial-in number for the call within the U.S. is (877) 407-3982, and from outside the U.S. is +1 (201) 493-6780. The conference ID is 13741050.

Replay:

A replay of the conference call will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of the website, http://ir.arhaus.com, or at (844) 512-2921 / +1 (412) 317-6671, conference ID: 13741050. The telephone replay will be available for one week and the webcast replay will remain available for twelve months.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Investor Contact:

Tara Louise Atwood

Vice President, Investor Relations

(440) 439-7700

invest@arhaus.com

