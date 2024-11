Brompton Funds Announces Termination of Distribution Reinvestment Plan for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BEPR, BFIN, BLOV, BREA, BPRF, EDGF, HIG, TLF) Brompton (“Brompton”), the manager of the exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) listed below, announced today that the distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for each of the ETFs will be terminated effective January 1, 2025.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV)

Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BEPR)

Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF (BFIN)

Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF (BLOV)

Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF (BREA)

Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BPRF)

Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF (EDGF)

Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF (HIG)

Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (TLF)

As a result, the DRIP will not be available for distributions made by the ETFs from and after January 1, 2025. The last distribution record date that will be DRIP eligible will be December 31, 2024. Alternative reinvestment options may be available through your investment advisor. Please contact them directly.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange traded investment funds.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

