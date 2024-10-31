Submit Release
Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Third Quarter Financial Results

(Note: All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are derived from financial statements prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS® Accounting Standards"), except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited. This press release contains certain non-GAAP and other financial measures, including book value per share and cash and marketable securities, that do not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other issuers. See "Glossary of non-GAAP and other financial measures" in the company's Interim Report for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 for further details.)

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) announces net earnings of $34.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 ($0.25 net earnings per diluted share), compared to net earnings of $133.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 ($0.93 net earnings per diluted share). At September 30, 2024 the company's book value per share increased 0.7% to $21.67 from $21.52 at June 30, 2024 ($21.85 at December 31, 2023), primarily due to net gains on investments, partially offset by an increased provision for deferred income taxes.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2024 included the following:

  • Net change in unrealized gains on investments of $83.4 million principally from an increase in the fair value of the company's listed investment in IIFL Securities ($136.7 million) and private company investments in BIAL ($22.2 million), Maxop ($18.1 million) and Seven Islands ($9.3 million), partially offset by decreases in the fair values of the company's listed investments in CSB Bank ($42.7 million), IIFL Finance ($41.2 million) and Fairchem Organics ($12.4 million) and its investment in private company Sanmar ($17.0 million).
  • On October 11, 2024 the company completed its previously announced investment in Global Aluminium Private Limited ("Global Aluminium") for approximately $83 million (7.0 billion Indian rupees) of which the company has retained approximately $8.3 million (700.0 million Indian rupees) until the sellers complete certain post-closing obligations.

Fairfax India is in strong financial health, with cash and marketable securities at September 30, 2024 of $285.7 million, prior to the acquisition of Global Aluminium described above.

There were 135.2 million and 136.5 million weighted average common shares outstanding during the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. At September 30, 2024 there were 105,152,447 subordinate voting shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares outstanding.

Unaudited balance sheets, earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) information follow and form part of this press release. Fairfax India's third quarter report can be accessed at its website www.fairfaxindia.ca.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may relate to the company's or an Indian Investment's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, growth strategy, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividends, plans and objectives of the company. Particularly, statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities of the company, an Indian Investment, or the Indian market are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”.

Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions and estimates as of the date of this press release, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following factors: oil price risk; geographic concentration of investments; foreign currency fluctuation; volatility of the Indian securities markets; investments may be made in foreign private businesses where information is unreliable or unavailable; valuation methodologies involve subjective judgments; financial market fluctuations; pace of completing investments; minority investments; reliance on key personnel and risks associated with the Investment Advisory Agreement; disruption of the company's information technology systems; lawsuits; use of leverage; significant ownership by Fairfax may adversely affect the market price of the subordinate voting shares; weather risk; taxation risks; emerging markets; MLI; economic risk; trading price of subordinate voting shares relative to book value per share risk; and economic disruptions from the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the company's annual information form dated March 8, 2024 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the company's website at www.fairfaxindia.ca. These factors and assumptions are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors and assumptions that could affect the company. These factors and assumptions, however, should be considered carefully.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Information on            
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS            
as at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023            
(unaudited - US$ thousands)            
  September 30, 2024
 		  December 31, 2023
 		 
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents   23,614     174,615  
Short term investments   62,446      
Bonds   231,176     63,263  
Common stocks   3,389,953     3,581,043  
Total cash and investments   3,707,189     3,818,921  
             
Interest and dividends receivable   6,080     1,367  
Income taxes refundable   178     220  
Other assets   840     1,027  
Total assets   3,714,287     3,821,535  
     
Liabilities    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   975     912  
Accrued interest expense   2,361     8,611  
Income taxes payable   428      
Payable to related parties   10,345     120,858  
Deferred income taxes   144,738     108,553  
Borrowings   498,218     497,827  
Total liabilities   657,065     736,761  
     
Equity    
Common shareholders' equity   2,928,425     2,958,718  
Non-controlling interests   128,797     126,056  
Total equity   3,057,222     3,084,774  
    3,714,287     3,821,535  
             
Book value per share $         21.67   $ 21.85  
             


Information on
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(unaudited - US$ thousands except per share amounts)
     
  Third quarter First nine months
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Income                        
Interest   5,687     4,128     15,455     13,322  
Dividends   1,639     8,333     9,177     16,623  
Net realized gains (losses) on investments   330     (218 )   218,654     47,445  
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments   83,390     177,463     (143,725 )   317,121  
Net foreign exchange losses   (2,322 )   (4,581 )   (2,334 )   (2,035 )
    88,724     185,125     97,227     392,476  
Expenses        
Investment and advisory fees   10,384     10,376     29,990     28,662  
Performance fee       20,469         41,536  
General and administration expenses   1,698     1,126     6,342     10,788  
Interest expense   6,380     6,380     19,141     19,141  
    18,462     38,351     55,473     100,127  

Earnings before income taxes 		 
70,262 		   
146,774		    
41,754 		   
292,349		  
Provision for income taxes   32,950     13,789     43,504     45,256  
Net earnings (loss)   37,312     132,985     (1,750 )   247,093  

Attributable to: 		       
Shareholders of Fairfax India   33,971     132,954     (5,391 )   236,802  
Non-controlling interests   3,341     31     3,641     10,291  
    37,312     132,985     (1,750 )   247,093  
                         
Net earnings (loss) per share $         0.25   $ 0.97   $         (0.04 ) $ 1.73  
Net earnings (loss) per diluted share $         0.25   $ 0.93   $         (0.04 ) $ 1.65  
Shares outstanding (weighted average)   135,152,447     136,461,692     135,223,349     137,274,424  
                         


Information on
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited - US$ thousands)
 
  Third quarter First nine months
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                         
Net earnings (loss)   37,312     132,985     (1,750 )   247,093  
Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes        
Item that may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings (loss)        
Unrealized foreign currency translation losses, net of income taxes of nil (2023 - nil)   (15,243 )   (35,672 )   (21,584 )   (12,129 )
Comprehensive income (loss)   22,069     97,313     (23,334 )   234,964  

Attributable to: 		       
Shareholders of Fairfax India   19,365     98,788     (26,075 )   225,186  
Non-controlling interests   2,704     (1,475 )   2,741     9,778  
    22,069     97,313     (23,334 )   234,964  
                         

