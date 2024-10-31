Canadians invited to support Veterans with Digital Poppy

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians will honour Veterans and their immeasurable sacrifices through the Digital Poppy Campaign from October 25 to November 11 through mypoppy.ca.

The Legion National Foundation has championed the Digital Poppy - a national, annual campaign that gives back to Veterans and their families - during Remembrance period and uniting Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

The LNF Digital Poppy Campaign is returning once again to Remember the Fallen.

“The Digital Poppy goes a long way ensuring Canadians never forget the Fallen, all while remaining a personalized experience” says Thomas Irvine, Board Chair for the Legion National Foundation. “Commemorations dedicated to loved ones may be added on each Digital Poppy to assure their memory lives on, all the while signaling support for Canadian Veterans”.

Notably, Digital Poppies can be shared with friends and family on social media channels and with colleagues and clients in signature blocks to promote Remembrance among all generations.

Meeting with the Past

HomeEquity Bank is the proud Presenting Sponsor of the 2024 Digital Poppy Campaign. Together with the Legion National Foundation “Meeting with the Past” will be presented to Canadians as a reminder of the sacrifices made by brave Veterans.

“Now in our sixth year, HomeEquity Bank is proud to serve Canada’s Veterans and their families through our involvement with the Digital Poppy campaign,” said Katherine Dudtschak, President and CEO of HomeEquity Bank. “We know what a difference this support makes, and we invite all Canadians to come together to honour those who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

“Meeting with the Past" is an initiative designed to inspire Canadians to reflect on the sacrifices and hardships faced by soldiers during the First and Second World Wars. Through meeting invites, participants connect with impactful stories from the past, exploring the courage and resilience of those who fought on the front lines. By donating a Digital Poppy, individuals can honour their legacies and acknowledge the profound impact of their contributions. This initiative serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in wartime and the importance of remembering those who served.

Ways to Donate

The Legion National Foundation is grateful to all donors who have participated in our signature campaign. All donations receive an instant tax receipt. Generous donors are the reason the Foundation can support Veterans and their families.

Canadians are invited from October 25 - November 11 to create their 2024 Digital Poppy. This year’s campaign will once again be hosted through mypoppy.ca.

About The Legion National Foundation

The Legion National Foundation is a national organization that is dedicated to enriching the lives of Veterans in the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Through generous gifts from donors and initiatives such as the Digital Poppy, the Foundation supports Veterans and their families. Areas of impact include Veterans’ health and wellness, scholarships and bursaries for students and education for children and youth.

About HomeEquityBank

HomeEquity Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage™ product. The company was founded more than 35 years ago to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset – their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve; in the home they love.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Sam Laprade, CFRE

Legion National Foundation

slaprade@lnfcanada.ca

613-875-1971

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7ee6c43-7841-4296-adaf-a80aef77aea8

2024 Legion National Foundation Digital Poppies Remember the Fallen with a Digital Poppy at my poppy.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.