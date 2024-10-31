Submit Release
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Fully Diluted EPS of $0.35 for Q3 2024; ROAA of 1.11% and ROAE of 13.38%

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $6.9 million or $0.35 per fully diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared with net income of $3.8 million or $0.19 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2023.

“We are proud to report our second consecutive quarter of record fully diluted earnings per share, demonstrating the strength of our strategic initiatives and operational performance.” said Luis de la Aguilera, Chairman, President, and CEO. “With a return on average assets of 1.11% and a NIM of 3.03%, we are effectively leveraging our assets to drive profitability. Additionally, our growth in non-interest income reflects our commitment to diversifying revenue streams and enhancing shareholder value. We remain focused on delivering strong performance and sustainable growth to our stakeholders.” said de la Aguilera.

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated at or for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to at or for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

  • Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 1.11% compared to 0.67% for the third quarter of 2023.

  • Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 13.38% compared to 8.19% for the third quarter of 2023.

  • The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 53.16% compared to 64.64% for the third quarter of 2023.

  • Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 3.03% compared to 2.60% for the third quarter of 2023.

  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $18.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $4.1 million or 29.1% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $2.5 billion at September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $259.4 million or 11.6% from $2.2 billion at September 30, 2023.

  • Total loans were $1.9 billion at September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $254.8 million or 15.2% from $1.7 billion at September 30, 2023.

  • Total deposits were $2.1 billion at September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $205.7 million or 10.7% from $1.9 billion at September 30, 2023.

  • Total stockholders’ equity was $213.9 million at September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $31.0 million or 17.0% from $182.9 million at September 30, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity included accumulated comprehensive loss of $38.0 million at September 30, 2024 compared to accumulated comprehensive loss of $51.2 million at September 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $3.6 million to $23.1 million at September 30, 2024 from $19.5 million at September 30, 2023.

  • The ACL represented 1.19% of total loans at September 30, 2024 and 1.16% at September 30, 2023.

  • Provision for credit loss was $931 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $278 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2023.

  • Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.14% at September 30, 2024 and 0.03% at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans totaled $2.7 million at September 30, 2024 and $479 thousand at September 30, 2023.

Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

  • Non-interest income was $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.3 million or 59.1% compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2023.

  • Non-interest expense was $11.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.0 million or 9.5% compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Capital

  • On October 28, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

  • As of September 30, 2024, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.22% and 13.14%, respectively.

  • Tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) was $10.90 at September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $0.66 or 25.6% annualized from $10.24 at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by $1.94 due to an accumulated comprehensive loss of $38.0 million. At June 30, 2024, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by $2.28 due to an accumulated comprehensive loss of $44.7 million.

  • During the quarter, the Company repurchased 10,000 shares of Class A common stock at a weighted average cost per share of $12.03. The aggregate purchase price for these transactions was approximately $120 thousand, including transaction costs. As of September 30, 2024, 537,980 shares remained authorized for repurchase under the Company’s share repurchase programs.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. To access the conference call, dial (833) 816-1416 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information about us or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” and “intend,”, the negative of these terms, as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations and financial condition from expected or potential developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and balance sheet restructuring.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;
  • our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;
  • the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;
  • the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;
  • our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;
  • adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;
  • deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;
  • legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;
  • the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and the concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;
  • the effects of climate change;
  • the concentration of ownership of our common stock;
  • fluctuations in the price of our common stock;
  • our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;
  • inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, and market and monetary fluctuations;
  • impacts of international hostilities and geopolitical events;
  • increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;
  • the loss of key employees;
  • the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and
  • other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance  that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@uscentury.com

Media Relations
Martha Guerra-Kattou
MGuerra@uscentury.com

 
USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                       
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023     2024   2023  
Interest income:                      
Loans, including fees $ 29,819   $ 22,523     $ 84,479   $ 63,081  
Investment securities   2,754     2,833       8,634     7,501  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   989     1,026       3,953     2,459  
Total interest income   33,562     26,382       97,066     73,041  
Interest expense:                      
Interest-bearing checking deposits   411     331       1,171     574  
Savings and money market accounts   10,064     8,779       30,529     20,532  
Time deposits   3,391     2,565       9,907     5,767  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   1,587     685       4,881     1,976  
Total interest expense   15,453     12,360       46,488     28,849  
Net interest income before provision for credit losses   18,109     14,022       50,578     44,192  
Provision for credit losses   931     653       2,127     892  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   17,178     13,369       48,451     43,300  
Non-interest income:                      
Service fees   2,544     1,329       6,172     3,707  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net   -     (955 )     14     (976 )
Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net   109     255       593     696  
Other non-interest income   785     1,532       2,334     2,650  
Total non-interest income   3,438     2,161       9,113     6,077  
Non-interest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   7,200     6,066       20,863     18,325  
Occupancy   1,341     1,350       3,921     3,968  
Regulatory assessments and fees   452     365       1,361     1,041  
Consulting and legal fees   161     513       1,016     1,257  
Network and information technology services   513     481       1,499     1,464  
Other operating expense   1,787     1,686       5,528     5,034  
Total non-interest expense   11,454     10,461       34,188     31,089  
Net income before income tax expense   9,162     5,069       23,376     18,288  
Income tax expense   2,213     1,250       5,606     4,464  
Net income $ 6,949   $ 3,819     $ 17,770   $ 13,824  
Per share information:                      
Net income per common share, basic $ 0.35   $ 0.20     $ 0.90   $ 0.70  
Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.35   $ 0.19     $ 0.90   $ 0.70  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.05   $ -     $ 0.15   $ -  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                      
Common shares, basic   19,621,447     19,542,723       19,653,103     19,661,685  
Common shares, diluted   19,825,211     19,611,897       19,761,242     19,729,181  
 
 


 
USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Income statement data:                            
Net interest income $ 18,109     $ 17,311     $ 15,158     $ 14,376     $ 14,022  
Provision for credit losses   931       786       410       1,475       653  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   17,178       16,525       14,748       12,901       13,369  
Service fees   2,544       1,977       1,651       1,348       1,329  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net   -       14       -       (883 )     (955 )
Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net   109       417       67       105       255  
Other income   785       803       746       756       1,532  
Total non-interest income   3,438       3,211       2,464       1,326       2,161  
Salaries and employee benefits   7,200       7,353       6,310       6,104       6,066  
Occupancy   1,341       1,266       1,314       1,262       1,350  
Regulatory assessments and fees   452       476       433       412       365  
Consulting and legal fees   161       263       592       642       513  
Network and information technology services   513       479       507       552       481  
Other operating expense   1,787       1,723       2,018       1,747       1,686  
Total non-interest expense   11,454       11,560       11,174       10,719       10,461  
Net income before income tax expense   9,162       8,176       6,038       3,508       5,069  
Income tax expense   2,213       1,967       1,426       787       1,250  
Net income $ 6,949     $ 6,209     $ 4,612     $ 2,721     $ 3,819  
Per share information:                            
Net income per common share, basic $ 0.35     $ 0.32     $ 0.23     $ 0.14     $ 0.20  
Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.35     $ 0.31     $ 0.23     $ 0.14     $ 0.19  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ -     $ -  
Balance sheet data (at period-end):                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,486     $ 77,261     $ 126,546     $ 41,062     $ 33,435  
Securities available-for-sale $ 259,527     $ 236,444     $ 259,992     $ 229,329     $ 218,609  
Securities held-to-maturity $ 167,001     $ 169,606     $ 173,038     $ 174,974     $ 197,311  
Total securities $ 426,528     $ 406,050     $ 433,030     $ 404,303     $ 415,920  
Loans held for investment (1) $ 1,931,362     $ 1,869,249     $ 1,821,196     $ 1,780,827     $ 1,676,520  
Allowance for credit losses $ (23,067 )   $ (22,230 )   $ (21,454 )   $ (21,084 )   $ (19,493 )
Total assets $ 2,503,954     $ 2,458,270     $ 2,489,142     $ 2,339,093     $ 2,244,602  
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 637,313     $ 579,243     $ 576,626     $ 552,762     $ 573,546  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,489,304     $ 1,477,459     $ 1,526,168     $ 1,384,377     $ 1,347,376  
Total deposits $ 2,126,617     $ 2,056,702     $ 2,102,794     $ 1,937,139     $ 1,920,922  
FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 118,000     $ 162,000     $ 162,000     $ 183,000     $ 102,000  
Total liabilities $ 2,290,038     $ 2,257,250     $ 2,294,131     $ 2,147,125     $ 2,061,718  
Total stockholders' equity $ 213,916     $ 201,020     $ 195,011     $ 191,968     $ 182,884  
Capital ratios:(2)                            
Leverage ratio   9.34 %     9.03 %     8.91 %     9.28 %     9.26 %
Common equity tier 1 capital   12.01 %     11.93 %     11.80 %     11.62 %     11.97 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital   12.01 %     11.93 %     11.80 %     11.62 %     11.97 %
Total risk-based capital   13.22 %     13.12 %     12.98 %     12.78 %     13.10 %
                             
(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.
(2) Reflects the Company's regulatory capital ratios which are provided for informational purposes only; as a small bank holding company, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. The Bank's total risk-based capital for third quarter 2024 was 13.14%.
 


 
USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
                             
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Average balance sheet data:                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,937     $ 107,831     $ 132,266     $ 57,069     $ 90,742  
Securities available-for-sale $ 244,881     $ 263,345     $ 239,896     $ 215,649     $ 222,134  
Securities held-to-maturity $ 168,632     $ 171,682     $ 174,142     $ 181,151     $ 218,694  
Total securities $ 413,514     $ 435,027     $ 414,038     $ 396,800     $ 440,828  
Loans held for investment(1) $ 1,878,230     $ 1,828,487     $ 1,781,528     $ 1,698,611     $ 1,610,864  
Total assets $ 2,485,434     $ 2,479,222     $ 2,436,103     $ 2,268,811     $ 2,250,258  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,468,067     $ 1,473,513     $ 1,473,831     $ 1,336,470     $ 1,353,516  
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 609,456     $ 610,370     $ 574,760     $ 577,133     $ 587,917  
Total deposits $ 2,077,523     $ 2,083,883     $ 2,048,591     $ 1,913,603     $ 1,941,433  
FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 156,043     $ 162,000     $ 164,187     $ 139,000     $ 85,326  
Total liabilities $ 2,278,793     $ 2,281,467     $ 2,243,011     $ 2,085,182     $ 2,065,357  
Total stockholders' equity $ 206,641     $ 197,755     $ 193,092     $ 183,629     $ 184,901  
Performance ratios:                            
Return on average assets (2)   1.11 %     1.01 %     0.76 %     0.48 %     0.67 %
Return on average equity (2)   13.38 %     12.63 %     9.61 %     5.88 %     8.19 %
Net interest margin (2)   3.03 %     2.94 %     2.62 %     2.65 %     2.60 %
Non-interest income to average assets (2)   0.55 %     0.52 %     0.41 %     0.23 %     0.38 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (2)   1.83 %     1.88 %     1.84 %     1.87 %     1.84 %
Efficiency ratio (3)   53.16 %     56.33 %     63.41 %     68.27 %     64.64 %
Loans by type (at period end): (4)                            
Residential real estate $ 283,477     $ 256,807     $ 237,906     $ 204,419     $ 188,880  
Commercial real estate $ 1,095,112     $ 1,053,030     $ 1,057,800     $ 1,047,593     $ 1,005,280  
Commercial and industrial $ 246,539     $ 248,525     $ 228,045     $ 219,757     $ 212,975  
Correspondent banks $ 103,815     $ 112,510     $ 100,182     $ 114,945     $ 94,640  
Consumer and other $ 198,604     $ 194,644     $ 194,325     $ 191,930     $ 173,096  
Asset quality data:                            
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.19 %     1.19 %     1.18 %     1.18 %     1.16 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   846 %     2,933 %     4,705 %     4,505 %     4,070 %
Total non-performing loans(5) $ 2,725     $ 758     $ 456     $ 468     $ 479  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.14 %     0.04 %     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.03 %
Non-performing assets to total assets(5)   0.11 %     0.03 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans (2)   (0.00 )%     (0.00 )%     (0.00 )%     (0.00 )%     (0.00 )%
Net charge-offs (recovery) of credit losses $ (6 )   $ (2 )   $ (7 )   $ (3 )   $ (5 )
Interest rates and yields:(2)                            
Loans   6.32 %     6.16 %     6.01 %     5.79 %     5.55 %
Investment securities   2.61 %     2.80 %     2.69 %     2.46 %     2.52 %
Total interest-earning assets   5.61 %     5.54 %     5.34 %     5.16 %     4.89 %
Deposits(6)   2.66 %     2.64 %     2.76 %     2.53 %     2.39 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   4.05 %     4.03 %     4.10 %     4.04 %     3.19 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.79 %     3.76 %     3.86 %     3.66 %     3.41 %
Other information:                            
Full-time equivalent employees   198       197       199       196       194  
                             
(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.
(4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs.
(5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same at the dates presented since there was no other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.
(6) Reflects effect of non-interest-bearing deposits.
 


 
USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
                               
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2024     2023  
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate (1)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate (1)
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans (2) $ 1,878,230   $ 29,819   6.32 %   $ 1,610,864   $ 22,523   5.55 %
Investment securities (3)   419,315     2,754   2.61 %     445,828     2,833   2.52 %
Other interest-earning assets   80,378     989   4.89 %     83,479     1,026   4.88 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,377,923     33,562   5.61 %     2,140,171     26,382   4.89 %
Non-interest-earning assets   107,511               110,087          
Total assets $ 2,485,434             $ 2,250,258          
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 57,925     411   2.82 %   $ 52,080     331   2.52 %
Saving and money market deposits   1,084,562     10,064   3.69 %     1,011,164     8,779   3.44 %
Time deposits   325,580     3,391   4.14 %     290,272     2,565   3.51 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,468,067     13,866   3.76 %     1,353,516     11,675   3.42 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   156,043     1,587   4.05 %     85,326     685   3.19 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,624,110     15,453   3.79 %     1,438,842     12,360   3.41 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   609,456               587,917          
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   45,227               38,598          
Total liabilities   2,278,793               2,065,357          
Stockholders' equity   206,641               184,901          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,485,434             $ 2,250,258          
Net interest income       $ 18,109             $ 14,022    
Net interest spread (4)             1.82 %               1.48 %
Net interest margin (5)             3.03 %               2.60 %
                               
(1) Annualized.
(2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock.
(4) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.
 


 
USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
                             
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:(1)                            
Net income $ 6,949     $ 6,209     $ 4,612     $ 2,721     $ 3,819  
Plus: Provision for income taxes   2,213       1,967       1,426       787       1,250  
Plus: Provision for credit losses   931       786       410       1,475       653  
PTPP income $ 10,093     $ 8,962     $ 6,448     $ 4,983     $ 5,722  
                             
PTPP return on average assets:(1)                            
PTPP income $ 10,093     $ 8,962     $ 6,448     $ 4,983     $ 5,722  
Average assets $ 2,485,434     $ 2,479,222     $ 2,436,103     $ 2,268,811     $ 2,250,258  
PTPP return on average assets (2)   1.62 %     1.45 %     1.06 %     0.87 %     1.01 %
                             
Operating net income:(1)                            
Net income $ 6,949     $ 6,209     $ 4,612     $ 2,721     $ 3,819  
Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities   -       14       -       (883 )     (955 )
Less: Tax effect on sale of securities   -       (4 )     -       224       242  
Operating net income $ 6,949     $ 6,199     $ 4,612     $ 3,380     $ 4,532  
                             
Operating PTPP income:(1)                            
PTPP income $ 10,093     $ 8,962     $ 6,448     $ 4,983     $ 5,722  
Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities   -       14       -       (883 )     (955 )
Operating PTPP income $ 10,093     $ 8,948     $ 6,448     $ 5,866     $ 6,677  
                             
Operating PTPP return on average assets:(1)                            
Operating PTPP income $ 10,093     $ 8,948     $ 6,448     $ 5,866     $ 6,677  
Average assets $ 2,485,434     $ 2,479,222     $ 2,436,103     $ 2,268,811     $ 2,250,258  
Operating PTPP return on average assets (2)   1.62 %     1.45 %     1.06 %     1.03 %     1.18 %
                             
Operating return on average assets:(1)                            
Operating net income $ 6,949     $ 6,199     $ 4,612     $ 3,380     $ 4,532  
Average assets $ 2,485,434     $ 2,479,222     $ 2,436,103     $ 2,268,811     $ 2,250,258  
Operating return on average assets (2)   1.11 %     1.01 %     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.80 %
                             
Operating return on average equity:(1)                            
Operating net income $ 6,949     $ 6,199     $ 4,612     $ 3,380     $ 4,532  
Average equity $ 206,641     $ 197,755     $ 193,092     $ 183,629     $ 184,901  
Operating return on average equity (2)   13.38 %     12.61 %     9.61 %     7.30 %     9.72 %
                             
Operating Revenue:(1)                            
Net interest income $ 18,109     $ 17,311     $ 15,158     $ 14,376     $ 14,022  
Non-interest income   3,438       3,211       2,464       1,326       2,161  
Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities   -       14       -       (883 )     (955 )
Operating revenue $ 21,547     $ 20,508     $ 17,622     $ 16,585     $ 17,138  
                             
Operating Efficiency Ratio:(1)                            
Total non-interest expense $ 11,454     $ 11,560     $ 11,174     $ 10,719     $ 10,461  
Operating revenue $ 21,547     $ 20,508     $ 17,622     $ 16,585     $ 17,138  
Operating efficiency ratio   53.16 %     56.37 %     63.41 %     64.63 %     61.04 %
                             
(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.
(2) Annualized.
 


 
USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Tangible book value per common share (at period-end):(1)                            
Total stockholders' equity $ 213,916     $ 201,020     $ 195,011     $ 191,968     $ 182,884  
Less: Intangible assets   -       -       -       -       -  
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 213,916     $ 201,020     $ 195,011     $ 191,968     $ 182,884  
Total shares issued and outstanding (at period-end):                            
Total common shares issued and outstanding   19,620,632       19,630,632       19,650,463       19,575,435       19,542,290  
Tangible book value per common share(2) $ 10.90     $ 10.24     $ 9.92     $ 9.81     $ 9.36  
                             
Operating diluted net income per common share:(1)                            
Operating net income $ 6,949     $ 6,199     $ 4,612     $ 3,380     $ 4,532  
Total weighted average diluted shares of common stock   19,825,211       19,717,167       19,698,258       19,573,350       19,611,897  
Operating diluted net income per common share: $ 0.35     $ 0.31     $ 0.23     $ 0.17     $ 0.23  
                             
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets(1)                            
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 213,916     $ 201,020     $ 195,011     $ 191,968     $ 182,884  
Tangible total assets(3) $ 2,503,954     $ 2,458,270     $ 2,489,142     $ 2,339,093     $ 2,244,602  
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets   8.54 %     8.18 %     7.83 %     8.21 %     8.15 %
                             
(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.
(2) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.
(3) Since the Company has no intangible assets, tangible total assets is the same amount as total assets calculated under GAAP.

