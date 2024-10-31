Ensemble Welcomes Jane Moran to Board of Managers

Cincinnati, OH, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, ranked consistently as the number one revenue cycle managed services company for healthcare organizations, announced today that Jane Moran has been named to the Company’s Board of Managers.

Moran is Chief Information and Digital Officer for Mass General Brigham, an integrated academic healthcare system and one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations. In 2024, Moran was appointed to Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey's AI Strategic Task Force, where she contributes to shaping the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI adoption across the state. The AI Strategic Task Force is responsible for studying AI's impact on various sectors, including healthcare, and developing recommendations for leveraging AI to drive economic growth and innovation.

“We are thrilled to have Jane join our Board of Managers. Jane is a very active member of the global technology community and has experienced perspectives on AI-infused decisioning and advanced analytics to help drive value for providers,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “Jane’s background will further support Ensemble’s mission of delivering a frictionless revenue cycle with exceptional results and improved financial outcomes so healthcare providers can focus on delivering the best care to their patients.”

“I’m delighted to join the Ensemble Board of Managers and support the organization’s mission of redefining the possible in healthcare,” said Moran. “We have a shared vision of creating excellence and innovation in patient care for providers across the country.”

With over 25 years of experience in CIO/CTO roles, Moran most recently served as Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Advisor at Unilever for nearly seven years before joining Mass General Brigham in 2021. She also served as Group CIO at Thomson Reuters. Moran is a non-executive director for JP Morgan Securities, PLC.

Ensemble manages $35 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more unique health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals and delivering 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.

The Company has ten U.S. patents for innovative process automation and data exchange capabilities and currently has five additional patents pending for technological advancements in EIQ®, Ensemble’s revenue cycle intelligence engine, and the use of Generative AI in revenue cycle. Ensemble has invested more than $100 million and 2 million development hours over the past decade to build and refine EIQ to help eliminate barriers preventing fast, accurate payment for healthcare organizations. EIQ transforms data from billions of transactions into actionable insights, automating workflows and guiding operator actions in various systems to expedite the payment process.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for hundreds of healthcare organizations across the country. Through a combination of 10,000+ certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.

