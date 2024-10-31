Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,751 in the last 365 days.

PRFoods Consolidated Audited Annual Report 2023/2024

Management Commentary

The financial year 2023/2024 will go down in PRFoods’ history as a year full of changes. In the winter of 2023, we exited the rainbow trout farming business located in Saaremaa through the sale of Redstorm OÜ. This exit from fish farming was a necessary step to reduce the Group's debt burden and to focus on and strengthen our core activities. To ensure the supply of local fish, a long-term cooperation agreement has been signed with Redstorm OÜ for the resale and processing of the fish they produce, to meet the needs of the Group's Estonian fish processing unit. The collaboration between the two companies ensures that the Group's production unit in Saaremaa can offer fish products made from rainbow trout farmed in Estonia in its product range.

The year also brought changes to the Group’s management structure. In the spring of 2024, we completed changes in the parent company’s management. The entire Group has focused on improving the quality of management. Our Group companies support each other, share knowledge and expertise, and strive to create greater synergy to make the Group more efficient and profitable.

We take particular pride in the development of our Saaremaa unit. In 2024, we are entering new export markets, such as Asia and North America. Additionally, at the beginning of 2024, we re-entered the Finnish export market. We are proud and grateful to our sales and production teams in Saaremaa, whose successful efforts have demonstrated strong turnover growth in the Saaremaa unit. We continue our efforts for growth, aiming to make the Saaremaa unit profitable as well. There is still work to be done in building the Saaremaa unit, but we can now see that the chosen strategy is starting to bear fruit.

We also recognize our UK unit, which, despite crises and the volatile situations that accompany them, has maintained a positive profit margin. The Scottish management has shown resilience, upholding the level of the region’s most well-known fish brand and their vision for development.

In the new financial year, the focus will be on mitigating liquidity risks stemming from the Group's high debt burden. Although the Group has undergone several restructuring efforts in recent years to improve cash flow, including cost reductions, exiting unprofitable or low value-added businesses, and reducing debt, the Group’s debt burden and net debt remain high. We can confirm that the new management team has a clear focus and strategy in place, having learned from past decisions. To ensure the Group’s operational sustainability and protect the interests of PRFoods AS investors and all Group employees, the Group's management plans to restructure its debt obligations. The Group's management, together with the management of its subsidiaries, is committed to finding a solution that meets the expectations of all stakeholders. At the same time, the Group will continue its strategy to improve profitability in both Estonia and the UK.

The Group's team is dedicated, crisis-experienced, and results-oriented. We sincerely thank all Group employees for their commitment and our investors for their trust and cooperation.

Going concern

The management draws attention to a significant issue that raises substantial doubt about the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern as of the reporting date, which may prevent the Group from realizing its assets and meeting its obligations in the normal course of business.

As of 30.06.2024, the Group’s current liabilities amounted to 13,458 thousand euros, exceeding current assets by 9,226 thousand euros. A significant portion of the Group’s current liabilities consists of interest-bearing debt obligations totalling 10,899 thousand euros as of 30.06.2024. The most significant portion of current liabilities consists of listed bonds with a carrying amount of 9,417 thousand euros. Given the redemption date of the listed bonds (22.01.2025), the repayment of these bonds is associated with the greatest uncertainty, considering the Group’s high debt burden and the fact that, by the time of the bond redemption, the Group does not have sufficient liquid assets to meet the bond’s maturity obligations. Therefore, in the management’s view, the repayment of short-term interest-bearing liabilities involves significant uncertainty.

To ensure the sustainability of the Group’s operations and protect the interest of PRFoods AS investors and all Group employees, the management plans to restructure the liabilities. The restructuring plan will be presented to bondholders within the fourth quarter of this calendar year.

Differences between the Q4 2023/2024 Report and the 12-Month Report

AS PRFoods published its Q4 2023/2024 and 12-month report on 30.08.2024. The net loss for the reporting year presented in the interim report was 2,784 thousand euros. In the audited annual report, the disclosed net loss is 4,673 thousand euros, indicating that the final net loss increased by 68% compared to the net loss presented in the quarterly report. The increase in the net loss is primarily due to an impairment identified in the cash-generating unit in the goodwill impairment test segment (United Kingdom). As a result of the impairment test, the goodwill was assessed to be reduced by 1,897 thousand euros during the reporting year, explaining the difference from the net loss results in the quarterly report. The impairment was not reflected in the quarterly report because, at the time of preparing the quarterly report, the market information necessary to determine the fair value of the UK segment's cash-generating unit had not yet been published. Therefore, the Group's management could not perform the goodwill asset value test.

Key Ratios Of The Group

Consolidated statement of financial position

EUR '000 30.06.2024 30.06.2023
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents 203                  394
Trade and other receivables 2,212 1,815
Prepayments 173 304
Inventories 1,644                1,860
Biological assets 0                  772
Total current assets 4,232                5,145
     
Long-term financial investments 418                  381
Tangible assets 4,164                6,563
Intangible assets 13,102              18,157
Total non-current assets 17,684              25,101
TOTAL ASSETS 21,916 30,246
     
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES    
Interest-bearing liabilities 10,899                2,111
Trade and other payables 2,559                3,035
Total current liabilities 13,458                5,146
     
Interest-bearing liabilities 3,600              15,024
Deferred tax liabilities 1,420                1,466
Government grants 247                  317
Total non-current liabilities 5,267              16,807
TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,725              21,953
     
Share capital 7,737 7,737
Share premium 14,007 14,007
Treasury shares -390 -390
Statutory capital reserve 51 51
Currency translation differences 439                  609
Retained profit (loss) -18,653 -13,981
Equity attributable to parent 3,191                8,033
Non-controlling interest 0                  260
TOTAL EQUITY 3,191                8,293
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 21,916              30,246

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

EUR '000 2023/2024 2022/2023
Revenue 17,086 19,578
Cost of goods sold -13,888 -16,004
Gross profit 3,198 3,574
     
Operating expenses -4,623 -4,693
Selling and distribution expenses -2,663 -2,691
Administrative expenses -1,960 -2,002
Other income / expense                  -1,882                  150
Operating profit (loss) -3,307 -970
Financial income / expenses -1,057 -1,210
Share of result of associates and joint ventures 46 153
Profit (loss) from the sale of the subsidiary -271 2,423
Profit (Loss) before tax -4,589 396
Income tax -84 -65
Net profit (loss) for the period -4,673 331
     
Net profit (loss) attributable to:    
Owners of the Parent Company -4,668 303
Non-controlling interests                   -4                   28
Total net profit (loss) for the period -4,673 331
     
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:    
Foreign currency translation differences -169 -231
Total comprehensive income (expense) -4,842 101
     
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:    
Owners of the Parent Company -4,837 73
Non-controlling interests                    -4                    28
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -4,842 101


Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn
Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board
investor@prfoods.ee  
www.prfoods.ee  


Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PRFoods Consolidated Audited Annual Report 2023/2024

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more