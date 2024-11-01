sliQue Robotics Announces Strategic Partnership with MWSS Security to Revolutionize Security with Robotic Dog Solutions

Revolutionizing Autonomous Security Patrols

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- sliQue Robotics partners with MWSS Security and Unitree Robotics to deploy advanced robotic dog technology for enhanced security. This collaboration combines robotics expertise, AI-driven solutions, and world-class security services to provide adaptive, reliable, and real-time safety for enterprises and public spaces.

The partnership brings together sliQue Robotics' state-of-the-art robotics technology, Unitree Robotics' hardware, and MWSS Security's expertise in delivering world-class security services. The robotic dog solution, designed for various high-security environments, leverages advanced AI, autonomous navigation, and real-time data analytics, providing an unmatched layer of security for enterprises, public spaces, and critical infrastructure.

“Partnering with MWSS Security and Unitree Robotics marks a significant step in our mission to create connected and intelligent security solutions,” said Michael Kessler, Founder and Chief Global Strategist of sliQue Robotics. “Together, we are bringing a new dimension to security that merges human expertise with autonomous robotics, ensuring a safer environment for businesses and communities.”

The robotic dog security solution is designed to be highly adaptable, offering features like remote monitoring, 24/7 autonomous patrolling, and the ability to identify and respond to security threats in real-time. By integrating these cutting-edge capabilities with MWSS Security’s deep knowledge of risk management and operational safety, the partnership aims to provide a proactive and efficient security model that can be tailored to client needs.

“Our collaboration with sliQue Robotics and Unitree Robotics enables us to stay ahead in the ever-evolving security landscape,” said [MWSS Security Executive Name, Title]. “We are excited to integrate the robotic dog into our operations, providing clients with cutting-edge security solutions that are both reliable and innovative.”

This partnership will initially focus on deploying robotic dogs for large-scale industrial sites, commercial properties, and public events in Belgium, with future plans to expand into broader European and international markets. The robotic dog is equipped with a range of sensors, cameras, and communication tools, providing a comprehensive security solution that enhances situational awareness while reducing risks to human personnel.

About sliQue Robotics

sliQue Robotics is a leader in developing advanced robotics and IoT systems and is committed to building connected systems for tomorrow. Focusing on industries such as hospitality, security, and IoT infrastructure, sliQue Robotics provides intelligent solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing enterprise systems, turning raw data into actionable insights.

About MWSS Security

MWSS Security is a premier provider of security services based in Belgium. It specializes in tailored security solutions for clients across Europe. With a focus on operational excellence and innovative technology, MWSS Security ensures the highest standards of safety and reliability for its customers.

About Unitree Robotics

Unitree Robotics is a leading robotics hardware company specializing in developing quadruped robots. Known for its innovative and affordable robotic dog platforms, Unitree Robotics aims to make advanced robotics accessible across various industries.

