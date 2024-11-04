SWCRF 3rd Annual Kids Cancel Cancer Event Led By Teenage Advocates Raises $70,000 For Pediatric Cancer Research

SWCRF Logo (Image Credit: SWCRF) Lauren Silvers, Hayley Silvers, Ruth Abend, Mischa Abend, Ava Litman, Nancy Litman, Abey Fuks, Helen Vaysman (Photo credit: Shutterstock / Nina Westervelt) Lori Levine, Bill Sullivan, Scott Levine (Photo credit: Shutterstock / Nina Westervelt) Jean Shafiroff, Bill Sullivan (Photo credit: Shutterstock / Nina Westervelt) Atmosphere (Photo credit: Shutterstock / Nina Westervelt)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd annual Kids Cancel Cancer, benefiting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), took place on Saturday October 26th, 2024 at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City. In addition to raising $70,000 for critical pediatric cancer research, the event was an entertaining afternoon of bowling, ping pong, billiards, karaoke, games, auctions, great food and more."This event stands out from other SWCRF fundraisers because it was created and organized by kids," said Marion Waxman, event founder. "The Kids Cancel Cancer fundraiser enables the Foundation to support the groundbreaking work of two top pediatric cancer scientists—one at St. Jude’s Research Hospital and the other at Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Israel, who have worked collaboratively for many years to discover new, less toxic treatments.”While pediatric cancer deaths have declined by 65 percent over the past few decades, cancer remains a leading cause of death for children and teenagers. In fact, it is estimated that 10,500 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed among children (birth to 14 years old) each year, and about 1,190 children will die from the disease.Additionally, a recent study published in Aging AND Cancer found that childhood cancer survivors experience serious health issues in adult life, much earlier than their counterparts who did not have cancer as a kid. “This is why prioritizing research to develop new treatments for childhood cancer is so urgent,” said Mrs. Waxman.Notable Attendees included: Mischa Abend, Abey Fuks, Ava Litman, Hayley Silvers, Jean Shafiroff, Lori Levine, Scott Levine, William T. Sullivan, Howie Schwartz.Kids Cancel Cancer Committee:Scarlette Bejarano, Sasha Bejarano, Sylvia Blackwelder, Lillibeth Cohen, Mark Eisenhofer, Scott Eisenhofer, Jake Finley, Halle Forusz, Jagger Joseph, Lexi Klein, Annabelle Emerson Molinoff, Caroline Paradise, Kol Ross, Brielle Rothfeld, Juliette Rothfeld, Isabelle Sands, Ethan Silvers, Max Stein, Meica Roth, Sadie Rittberg, Sloane StillmanFor more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org/kids-cancel-cancer With Special Thanks to:Event FounderMarion WaxmanParent Co-ChairsRuth AbendNancy LitmanLauren SilversHelen VaysmanParent Committee:Marina Bejarano, Yana Blackwelder, Betsy Cohen, Matthew Cohen, Jay Eisenhofer, Jamie Drobny Forusz, Valery Joseph, Alyssa Klein, Alissa Emerson, Justin Paradise, Emily Rittberg, Hannah Ross, Marc Roth, Sandy Roth, Richard Rothfeld, Svetlana Sanda, Caryn Siegel, Jill Stein, Alli Stillman, Michael StillmanDevelopment CoordinatorErica Linden-FinebergKids Cancel Cancer In-Kind Donors:A La Mode Shoppe, Allison G. Fit, Alps & Meters, Barre None, Bloomingdale’s, Body Evolutions, Boutique Relax Bridgehampton, Chaise Fitness, Edit NY, EHP Resort & Marina, Five Iron Golf, The Gaga Center, Il Gufo, Jerome Lordet Salon, Johnson’s Popcorn, Lila Pants, The LIV Method, Lolima, Loftlinks, MAMO Italian Restaurant, Mixology, NY Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics, OPR Eyewear, Peter Thomas Roth, Rhodes, Roseyard Aesthetics, Quality Branded Group, Pink Chicken, Scott’s Protein Balls, Si Si Retaurant, Valery Joseph, Salon, Helen Vaysman, Z Supply LLC.About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org I: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

