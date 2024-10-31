Backup Power Generator Monitoring and Control Provider Acorn Hosts Q3 Earnings Call Thur. Nov. 7th at 11am ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for backup power generators, gas pipelines and air compressors, will report Q3 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th and then host an investor call at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Jan Loeb, President & CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO & COO of OmniMetrix, will provide overview remarks and then respond to investor questions.



Conference Call & Replay Date/Time: Thursday, November 7th at 11:00am ET Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l) Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here Questions can also be submitted via Email to: acfn@catalyst-ir.com



About Acorn ( www.acornenergy.com ) and OmniMetrixTM ( www.omnimetrix.net )

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential customers, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies, supporting cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities and residential backup generators.

OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.



Investor Relations Contacts

Catalyst IR

William Jones, 267-987-2082

David Collins, 212-924-9800

acfn@catalyst-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.