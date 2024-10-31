SOPERIOR FERTILIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON LEASE RENEWAL

Toronto, ON, Canada, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company” or “SOP”) (NEX:SOP.H). The Company is providing an update with respect to its Other Business Arrangement (“OBA”) renewal of the Blawn Mountain mineral leases which was previously disclosed in its press release of June 14, 2024. Due to various inquiries regarding the leases, SITLA posted a Request for Proposals for the Blawn Mountain Leases with a September 1, 2024 deadline for submissions.

The Company is deeply disappointed to announce that it was unsuccessful in its bid to reacquire the SITLA OBA for the Blawn Mountain mineral leases. Even though the Company’s submission contained substantial financial and commercial development commitments from its proposed JV counterparty, SITLA has chosen instead to award the OBA to a large mining entity for precious metal exploration activity. While SITLA was not willing to entertain splitting the mineral rights, they have advised the Company and its proposed JV counterparty to pursue structuring a mineral rights deal directly with the new OBA holder.

