Less Cancer Calls on Agencies to Protect Infants from PFAS Exposure

Not-for-profit organization sounds the alarm about harmful chemicals in baby wipes and diapers

We need the FDA to act on behalf of consumers to protect our babies from unnecessary exposure to dangerous chemicals like PFAS.” — Mindi Messmer

WARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less Cancer (a not-for-profit organization) and its Founder and President Bill Couzens are concerned about babies being exposed to unnecessary and preventable harmful chemicals. Specifically, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or “forever chemicals” found in baby wipes and diapers. A November 2024 peer-reviewed study in Science of The Total Environment, “Infants exposure to chemicals in diapers: A review and perspective” identifies the risks of PFAs in diapers Additionally, Consumer Reports has identified PFAS and other harmful chemicals in both baby wipes and diapers.The organization is urging the Food and Drug Administration to take action to limit exposure to PFAS chemicals by mandating warning labels on baby wipes and diaper products. These labels should inform parents about the presence of PFAS, direct consumers to the product website, and explicitly advise against use, enabling families to make informed purchasing decisions According to Couzens, research over the past decade has revealed numerous health hazards associated with PFAS chemicals. Scientist and author Mindi Messmer , who is also a consultant to Less Cancer, has been instrumental in advancing efforts to raise awareness of these risks.“Just about every baby born today has PFAS chemicals in their blood. While more studies are underway, we already know enough to emphasize the importance of preventing exposure early in a baby’s life,” says Messmer. “In all states except California, companies that sell products for babies are not required to disclose the presence of PFAS—and many do not. We need the FDA to act on behalf of consumers to protect our babies from unnecessary exposure to dangerous chemicals like PFAS.”For 20 years, Less Cancer has been dedicated to evidence-based science, education, and information aimed at reducing health risks, particularly in the realm of cancer prevention. The organization founded National Cancer Prevention Day and the National Cancer Prevention Workshop, and it produces the U.S. Congressional Bipartisan Cancer Prevention Caucus. Couzens credited the collaboration between his non-profit and legislators to help make this milestone a reality.For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org # # #About Less CancerFounded in 2004 by Bill Couzens, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as “Less Cancer.” The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer and cancer prevention. For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.