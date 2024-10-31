Zebra mussels confirmed in White Sand Lake in Crow Wing County (published October 31, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in White Sand Lake, near Baxter in Crow Wing County.

The White Sand Lake Association contacted the DNR after zebra mussels were found on a dock being removed from the lake for the season. DNR invasive species specialists confirmed the report.

Several new zebra mussel populations in Minnesota lakes in recent years were first reported by property owners and lake service providers removing docks, boats, and boat lifts at the end of the season. The DNR reminds people to carefully check boats and trailers, docks and lifts, and all other water-related equipment for invasive species when removing equipment for seasonal storage.

Remember to also keep docks and boat lifts out of the water for at least 21 days before putting them into another body of water. This is state law.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website.