Attorney General Bird Statement on LULAC Suing State for Upholding Election Integrity

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that the League of United Latin American Citizens (“LULAC”) is suing the State for protecting election integrity by verifying that voters are citizens.

Attorney General Bird released the following response:

“Iowa law guarantees that every eligible voter can vote and every legal vote will count. But now, with only a few days until the election, and many Iowans already voting, LULAC is trying to derail our election integrity systems to let noncitizens illegally vote. Every noncitizen who illegally votes cancels out an Iowan’s valid vote. We won’t let that happen. I am fighting to defend our long-standing election integrity laws and ensure Iowans can maintain trust in our elections.”

