The best way to safely dispose of most types* of unused or expired medicine

Medicine take-back options are the best ways to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription and nonprescription (for example, over-the-counter) medicines.

Before disposing of prescription medicines, be sure to scratch out all personal information on pill bottle labels and medicine packaging. All of your medicines dropped off at the take-back locations will be destroyed.

There are generally several kinds of take-back options:

1. Periodic drug take-back events

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) periodically hosts National Prescription Drug Take-back events. During these Drug Take-Back Days, temporary drug take-back locations are set up in communities nationwide for safe disposal of prescription drugs.

Local law enforcement agencies may also sponsor medicine take-back events in your community. You can also contact your local waste management authorities to learn about events in your area.

2. Drug Take-Back Locations

Some facilities and businesses are registered with the DEA to collect your unused or expired medicines. These drug take-back locations safely and securely gather and dispose of your unused or expired medicines, including those that contain controlled substances. In your community, authorized drug take-back locations may be retail, hospital, or clinic pharmacies, and law enforcement facilities. These drug take-back locations may offer on-site medicine kiosks or drop-off boxes; mail back programs; or other in-home disposal methods to assist you in safely disposing of your unused or expired medicines.

Find an authorized drug take-back location near you:

3. Prepaid Drug Mail-Back Envelopes

Drug mail-back envelopes are available to purchase from multiple places including some retail pharmacies or online websites. You can also check with your pharmacist to see if they offer drug mail-back envelopes. Some pharmacies may offer them at no cost as a convenient way to safely dispose of your unused or expired medicines.

How to Use Pre-Paid Drug Mail-Back Envelopes

Fill the envelope with your unused or expired medicines. Seal the envelope. Mail the envelope using the U.S. Postal Service.

*Check out the Medication Disposal Q&A for more information including how to dispose of needles and syringes. Some products with uncommon dosage forms (e.g., sprays, lozenges) have product-specific disposal instructions. Review the instructions that came with your prescription or contact your health care professional (e.g., pharmacist, doctor) to find out how to properly dispose of these medicines.