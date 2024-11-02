Michael & Associates Secures Win For Lometa Police Chief in Wiretapping Case

She was found innocent of two felony charges of unlawful interception, use, or disclosure of wire, oral, or electronic communications, aka “wiretapping.”

Ms. Cantu’s acquittal is not just a legal victory; it’s a powerful reminder of the importance of truth and justice in our communities.” — Ben Michael, owner of Michael & Associates

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael & Associates, a criminal defense law firm based in Austin, Texas, announced that it has secured a win in the wiretapping case against former City of Lometa Police Chief Melissa Cantu.Ms. Cantu was cleared of all charges in the high-profile case, which focused on the use of surveillance footage and internal conflict within City Hall in Lometa, Texas.The not-guilty verdict was delivered by a jury in less than two hours of deliberation, completely exonerating her of all allegations.Ms. Cantu faced two felony charges of unlawful interception, use, or disclosure of wire, oral, or electronic communications, commonly referred to as “wiretapping.”The Michael & Associates defense team, consisting of Ben Michael, R.C. Pate, Nathan Ossowski, and Kaytlyn Knowles, argued in Lampasas County District Court that Chief Cantu’s actions were lawful and transparent.The case centered on the use of footage recorded by city hall surveillance cameras. Ms. Cantu said that following an altercation between city officials, the mayor directed her to pull footage of the incident to be shown to the city council for internal review.“Today’s victory is more than just an acquittal; it is a stand against small-town corruption and the abuse of authority within the justice system,” said Ben Michael, owner of Michael & Associates.Michael & Associates will continue to stand against abuses of power and fight tirelessly for those wrongfully accused.“Ms. Cantu’s acquittal is not just a legal victory; it’s a powerful reminder of the importance of truth and justice in our communities. We are grateful to the jury for their dedication and commitment to justice,” Michael said.The case number was 11024 in the 27th District Court of Lampasas County.Read the full report at https://zealousadvocate.com/resources/press-releases/melissa-cantu-verdict/ Michael & Associates is an Austin-based criminal defense law firm. For further comments or to schedule an interview, please email media@zealousadvocate.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.