Eyelash Serum Market 2024 Trends : Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031 , Claims AMR

The Eyelash Serum Market Size was valued at $752.10 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Eyelash Serum Market ," The Eyelash Serum Market Size was valued at $752.10 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. There is an increase in number of social media users, owing to rise in internet penetration. Considering this, most key players in the eyelash serum market strategize on promoting their products and services on social media platforms.Eyelash serum offers moisture and elasticity to eyelashes, which makes them shiny and thick. It offers repairing effect and encourages growth of eyelashes to maintain beautiful and dense state of eyelashes. Applicators are used to apply eyelash serum easily from inner side to outer side. Eyelash serum is widely used by people in events, which includes big parties, meetings, weddings, and seminars to enhance their appearance. These factors are projected to drive the Eyelash Serum Industry in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16347 Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries on imparting awareness regarding their product offerings among target customers. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the global cosmetics market sights critical opportunities in gaining traction and increasing its customer reach among its target segments. Rise in working women creates an opportunity for countries to increase size of their workforce and achieve additional economic growth. In addition, a greater number of working women leads to growth of cosmetics in the market which leads to Eyelash Serum Market Growth in the process.E-commerce or online store is a huge platform growing at a tremendous rate worldwide. Consumers of every age, including generation X, millennial, or generation Z prefer to shop from e-stores. This is attributed to the fact that online shopping is more convenient as compared to shopping at physical stores, owing to rise in number of retailers focusing on e-commerce, thus making it convenient for consumers. Furthermore, increase in penetration of internet and rise in percentage of population inclining toward online shopping are the growing Eyelash Serum Market Trends and are expected to provide potential opportunity for eyelash serum manufacturers to sell their products through online platform, thus making them easily available for consumers and increasing consumer awareness regarding their products.The eyelash serum market is segmented into type, ingredients, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of ingredient, the market is categorized into organic eyelash serum and conventional eyelash serum. On the basis of type, it is categorized into lash primer, prostaglandins, and peptide, On the basis of distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channels, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).According Eyelash Serum Market Analysis for market players, major obstacles attributed to the pandemic was disruption of supply chain. Furthermore, all distribution channels were nearly shut down in the first quarter of the pandemic. However, online channels such as E.l.f. Cosmetics Inc., Grande Cosmetics LLC, JB Cosmetics Group, L'Oréal S.A., LVMH Group, Pacifica Beauty, RapidLash, RevitaLash, Shiseido Company, Limited, and Skin Research Laboratories.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16347 Key findings of the studyOn the basis of ingredient, the organic eyelash serum segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the Eyelash Serum Market Forecast period.On the basis of type, the lash primer segment had the major eyelash serum market share in 2021.On the basis of distribution channel, the online sales channel segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, with the CAGR of 7.7%.On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with the CAGR of 6.5%.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the eyelash serum market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing eyelash serum market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the eyelash serum market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global eyelash serum market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vietnam-private-security-market-A06158 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐆𝐮𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sports-gun-market-A06371 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/television-services-market-A07199

