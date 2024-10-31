11 of The Best Shoes for Nursing Professionals

Best Shoes for Nurses Nursa - Download the app today and find PRN jobs for registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), certified nursing assistants (CNAs), and allied health workers

Many nurses can spend up to 10-12 hours on their feet, sometimes more. Who wants to start out on the wrong foot with an uncomfortable nursing shoe?

MURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- If one is a nurse, one can already understand the value of a good nursing shoe.After all, many nurses can spend up to 10-12 hours on their feet, sometimes more. Additionally, certified nursing assistants (CNAs) and other allied healthcare workers are positions that require standing for various hours during the day. And really, who wants to start out on the wrong foot with an uncomfortable nursing shoe?Fortunately, the shoe market has stepped up its game by offering comfort and cushioning for busy nurses who work tirelessly on their feet. This is great news, considering that studies show that proper footwear can improve the overall health of nurses and reduce high rates of musculoskeletal disorders From tennis shoes with excellent ankle support to nursing shoes for plantar fasciitis, some of the best shoes for nurses are saving the soles of healthcare professionals nationwide.If a nurse is looking to keep their feet comfy and supported, take a look at some of the best nursing shoes available right now:There is nothing like a great tennis shoe to keep one motivated during a long nursing shift. Well, that and perhaps a fantastic water bottle by their side to keep them hydrated. The great thing about tennis shoes is that they are some of the best nurse shoes for comfort and style. Based on our research, the following tennis shoes rate high for comfort, style, and agility:1. Asics Nursing Shoes: Gel-Cumulus 24-shoeAsics nursing shoes have been supporting the feet of nurses nationwide for years. These shoes are known for their athletic and hip aesthetic with sophisticated cushioning systems. Soothing insoles and extra padding help keep nurses' toes and feet in harmony with their natural stride. Plus, these shoes exceed in breathability, using FLYTEFOAM™ Lyte midsole to ensure that this nursing shoe is lightweight but durable. Shop this gem of a nursing shoe.2. Dansko: Health Care SneakersDankso Healthcare sneakers deliver a fantastic option for a lightweight occupational sneaker that can take them from work to happy hour. In other words, this versatile sneaker not only feels great but is also stylish. Many Dankso sneakers feature a patented slip-resistant rubber outsole that is suitable for dry, wet, and wet surfaces.In addition, Dansko’s healthcare sneakers are made with anti-microbial recycled textiles. These features help with odor control and moisture. A shoe that looks good and feels good? Nurses are here for it. Check out the entire line of Dansko healthcare sneakers.Best Non-Athletic Shoes for NursesNursing clogs, some say, are the best shoes for nurses. As a matter of fact, nursing clogs are expected to see exponential market growth at a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030. Aside from nursing clogs, some nurses may find comfort and support with knit skip-on sneakers or loafers. Here are the top picks for the best non-athletic shoes for nurses:3. Alegria Nursing ShoesAlegria nursing shoes feature a beautiful selection of tasteful and comfortable nursing clogs. Their clogs are cleverly branded as “today’s wardrobe warriors” for providing a slip-on nursing shoe that provides ultimate comfort with just the right amount of personality. Choose from a colorful pallet of clogs such as deep cherry bomb, walnut, or sugar n’ red spice—what fun! Aside from style, Alegria clogs feature ergonomic footbeds, are slip-resistant, and offer all-day support. Check out Alegria’s full line of clogs.4. Skechers Hands-Free Slip-InsSkechers Hands-Free Slip-Ins are great for registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), and other healthcare professionals who need an easy but comfortable slip-on nursing shoe. These highly versatile nursing shoes have a slip-resistant outsole with a “Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foamthat keeps ones toes cushioned but cool all day long. Plus, this casual work slip-on features fixed stretch laces, so one never have to worry about tying their shoes when running out the door for their next shift. Check out Skechers' easy-going Slip-Ins shoes.Best Shoes for Male NursesMales make up around 12% of the national nursing workforce, and these healthcare heroes deserve a great-fitting nursing shoe. Since men generally have bigger feet than their female counterparts, some of the best nursing shoes for men are ones that provide lots of support. Based on our research, below are the best shoes for male nurses available right now:5. Brooks Ghost Max Nursing ShoesBrooks Ghost Max Sneakers are made from recycled materials—plastic bottles diverted from landfills—and are highly rated in sustainability and comfort. This robust nursing shoe provides plenty of soft cushioning and stability. It is ideal for male nurses or allied professionals such as physical and occupational therapists who need a shoe that protects and preserves natural foot function.This neutral shoe comes in various solid primary colors, but we think black is the sleekest. Pair these bad boys with a high-quality stethoscope and a next-level smartwatch to track their steps, and one will be prepared to take on the world during their next nursing shift. Shop all the colors and styles of Brooks Ghost Max sneakers.6. Vessi Nursing ShoesRightfully branded as “super shoes for our superheroes,” Vessi offers simple elegance and a shoe that is designed to keep male nurses moving forward. Featuring waterproof Dyma-textechnology, these smart shoes were carefully constructed to keep feet dry throughout the day. Additionally, a lightweight insole provides superior comfort. From sleek slip-ons to tasteful lace-ups, check out the top picks of Vessi nursing shoes.Best Nursing Shoes for WomenThe best shoes for women will stand apart from other average gym shoes. Hence, nursing shoes for women should offer a comfortable but stylish design that will assist the natural pattern of a stride.

