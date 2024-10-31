Cowlitz Indian Tribe and Washington Department of Commerce Sign Milestone Agreement Establishing Government-to-Government Relations 

Memorandum of understanding establishes areas of partnership; seeks to remove administrative barriers, ensure data sovereignty and more

OLYMPIA, WA — Yesterday Cowlitz Indian Tribe Chairman William Iyall and Washington State Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing government-to-government relations between the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the department in a ceremony at Cowlitz Transportation building in Longview, WA. The agreement seeks to remove administrative barriers, improve communications, implement culturally appropriate data privacy and security measures, and more.

“This MOU between the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and Department of Commerce is a profound affirmation of our Tribal sovereignty and the importance of government-to-government relationships,” said William Iyall, Chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. “This historic agreement is not just a document, and its signing is not just a ceremony; it is an investment in the future of the Cowlitz people and a moment to honor those that came before us and fought for our right to self-determination. Today starts a new chapter of collaboration between the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the State of Washington, putting us in a position to address climate change, economic development, cultural preservation, and other critical issues that will benefit future generations.”

Governor Jay Inslee said: “Government-to-government relations lift up all Washingtonians. This MOU works to fulfill our agreement in the Centennial Accord by honoring the sovereignty of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, improving communication and helping resolve issues with promptness and respect.”

“I am honored to join Chairman Iyall in signing this sovereignty affirming agreement,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “Strong, vibrant tribal nations and tribal communities strengthen all Washington communities in many ways. This MOU formalizes a three-tiered approach to relations that advances our partnerships, encompassing tribal coordination, informal consultation and formal government-to-government consultation.”

Fong said the MOU with the Cowlitz Indian Tribe is the fourth made with tribal governments. Commerce anticipates similar agreements with tribes in Washington in the coming weeks.

“These agreements reflect our values as an agency. We take a holistic approach to working with all communities to access the continuum of resources available through Commerce, from capital funding for affordable housing, community facilities and energy infrastructure to support for community services, public safety, and economic development and job creation.”

Fong, who has traveled the state extensively, has prioritized meeting with tribal leaders and community members, listening to understand how Commerce can improve collaboration on top priority issues. During his tenure, Commerce created a standalone Office of Tribal Relations led by Michelle Gladstone-Wade, established tribal liaisons across the department for critical programs, added funding for technical assistance around applying for funding, streamlined clean energy grant opportunities, and submitted a request to be able to provide a percentage of up-front funding for tribes.

Cowlitz Indian Tribe Chairman William Iyall and Washington State Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong signing the memorandum of understanding (MOU).

Wednesday’s event highlighted and celebrated the Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s progress in transitioning to clean, resilient energy. The Cowlitz Indian Tribe is advancing multiple clean energy projects with support from state funding. The Departments of Commerce, Ecology, and Transportation have granted more than 8 million dollars from the state budget to clean energy projects that support the tribal health clinic, electrify the tribe’s vehicles, install solar panels and battery storage, upgrade pedestrian pathways and bike lanes, and support transit for rural parts of Lewis, Clark, and Cowlitz Counties. Most of this funding is from the Climate Commitment Act.

To learn more about the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, visit the Cowlitz Indian Tribe website.

To learn more and follow Commerce’s work with tribal communities in Washington state, visit the Office of Tribal Relations webpage.