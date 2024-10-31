DG Okonjo-Iweala encourages members to continue advancing trade and development work

DG Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged the progress made in supporting greater integration of LDCs into global trade, but emphasized that much more remains to be done, and that today's dynamics around trade offer new opportunities to do so. "Challenges are mounting, though trade has been resilient. There are also opportunities to integrate LDCs into global trade and we should not let these opportunities pass us by. Let's work together to ensure results," she said.

DG Okonjo-Iweala pointed to the ongoing efforts on exploring a way forward on agriculture negotiations. She also noted that 86 members have ratified the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies and invited members who have not done so to complete the ratification process as soon as possible.

Around 70 delegates from LDCs and their development partners participated in the event. They examined ways to revitalize the WTO's trade and development discussions. They also explored opportunities and challenges LDCs face in joining global supply chains, participating in digital trade and facilitating the green transition.

The General Council Chair, Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, noted members' interests in reinvigorating the work of the WTO's Committee on Trade and Development and in making Aid for Trade, including technical assistance, more useful to address the challenges of today. He also referred to the ongoing discussions on industrial policy. "Today's South-South Dialogue is particularly timely in paving the way towards a successful development retreat next year," he said.

The Coordinator of the LDC Group, Ambassador Kadra Ahmed Hassan of Djibouti, said: "Our dialogue brings members together to explore what more can be done for greater integration of LDCs into global trade, and what we can collectively achieve for the multilateral trading system." She recognized the need to support greater participation of LDCs in global supply chains.

"Implementation of trade facilitation measures, digitalization of import and export transactions are among the factors that can help LDCs grasp opportunities in global supply chains," she said. She also highlighted the need for continued support to LDCs to help them develop digital ecosystems, become more resilient to extreme weather events and adjust to trade-related climate measures.

Ambassador Chenggang Li of China said: "China has always been committed to the development dimensions of WTO work. We are encouraged by the development outcomes from MC13 and committed to working with all members to deliver more pragmatic development outcomes for MC14."

Representing one of the key pillars of China's LDCs and Accessions Programme, the South-South Dialogue on LDCs and Development aims to strengthen LDCs' participation in the multilateral trading system. There are currently 45 LDCs, of which 37 are WTO members and five are in the process of accession.

