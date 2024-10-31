Governor Ivey Appoints Azzie Oliver Montgomery County District Attorney

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced she is appointing Azzie Oliver to serve as Montgomery County District Attorney, replacing Daryl Bailey.

“Ensuring we have a safe Alabama begins with having a safe Capital City, so having our local officials embody that goal is critical. Azzie Oliver has dedicated most of her career to upholding the criminal laws of Alabama and by pursuing justice for the people of Montgomery County, so I am confident she will help us create a safer Montgomery,” said Governor Ivey. “Azzie has protected victims of crimes and prosecuted criminals, so she has become well respected by many from law enforcement officials to prosecutors. I look forward to working with her as our Capital City’s district attorney.”

Prior to Oliver being elevated from her chief deputy role to Montgomery County district attorney pro tem, she served as chief of the Criminal Trials Division in the Office of the Attorney General and received praise from Attorney General Steve Marshall for her strong record on maintaining law and order in Alabama.

“Throughout her time in the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Azzie developed a reputation for being tough on crime, as well as a strong advocate for victims and making her community a better place to live and work,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “Nobody is more qualified or prepared for this role than Azzie, and I am fully confident she will do an outstanding job as the Montgomery County District Attorney.”

Before her four years with the attorney general, Oliver was the domestic violence resource prosecutor with the Alabama Office of Prosecution Services. Law enforcement officials credit her work on domestic violence cases and are confident her expertise will benefit Montgomery County. She has extensive service in the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, stemming back to as early as the start of her career. With her wide-ranging experience from victim services to prosecution, Oliver’s career covers the gambit of law enforcement cases.

“I express my deep gratitude to Governor Ivey for placing her trust in me to serve as Montgomery County District Attorney. I consider this appointment a blessing and an honor,” said Oliver. “I consider the ability to serve our community an honor. I have spent most of my career serving Montgomery County and am committed to leading the office in fighting for victims and making the Capital City safer for all citizens.”

A graduate of Alabama State University and the Jones School of Law, Oliver is rooted in Montgomery and is passionate about protecting the city and its citizens. Governor Ivey notified Oliver of her selection this morning. Oliver’s appointment is effective immediately.

A photo of Azzie Oliver is attached.

###