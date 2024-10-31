SPI Software Sponsors GNEX Acotur Conference Nov. 5-7 in Cancun, Mexico

David Callaghan, SPI Software VP of Sales

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPI Software, a global leader in providing innovative software and technology solutions for the vacation ownership industry, has recently announced the sponsorship of the GNEX Acotur Conference on November 5-7 in Cancun, Mexico.Gordon McClendon, CEO of SPI Software, will be attending the conference with team members and will be available to share the knowledge he gained after providing four decades of software guidance to timeshare industry developers and management companies A respected industry leader at the forefront of the software business, McClendon was recently recognized with the prestigious GNEX Lifetime Achievement Award.“We are incredibly proud to be supporting the GNEX Acotur Conference as a sponsor,” said David Callaghan, Global VP of Sales and Marketing for SPI Software. “This event plays a vital role in fostering connections and advancing the vacation ownership market in Mexico, one of the industry’s most successful global regions.”Added Callaghan, “The conference offers a unique opportunity for industry leaders to share best practices and explore innovative solutions. We encourage attendees to contact us to schedule a meeting during the conference and learn more about how SPI's comprehensive software suite can help streamline operations, enhance guest experiences and club management, while empowering sales and marketing teams."Schedule an SPI Meeting. SPI Software welcomes delegates to contact them to schedule a meeting at the GNEX Acotur Conference. SPI can be reached by phone, text or WhatsApp at 305-632-2123 or via email at David.callaghan@SPIINc.com.About SPI SoftwareSPI Software is the leading developer in providing innovative software solutions to the global market of the vacation ownership industry and its related businesses. Celebrating over four decades of experience, their corporate commitment of continuous development has led them to create the most advanced vacation ownership-focused technology in the world. SPI Software is a fully owned subsidiary of Kingsway (NYSE: KFS).

