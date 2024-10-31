Nasdaq Private Market Launches Tape D™ Premier Private Market Data and Market Intelligence Platform

New Product Sources Actionable Data for Investors to Make Smarter Trading Decisions

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading provider of secondary liquidity solutions to private companies, employees, and investors, announced today that it has officially launched its Tape D™ premier private market data and market intelligence platform. Specifically designed to provide institutional investors with actionable insights, Tape D™ delivers critical data for navigating the complex landscape of private markets. The platform arms investors with comprehensive venture-backed startup, unicorn, and other pre-IPO company data to empower them to make more strategic investment decisions.

Data in the platform is aggregated from multiple public sources and NPM’s data contribution network. “We are thrilled to launch Tape D™ to help clients access valuable but hard-to-source data on many of the most disruptive private companies in the world. As the private market continues to grow, the platform will help issuers and investors gain a more comprehensive picture of valuations and trends in this dynamic, $3.5 trillion dollar asset class. Tape D™ is an important evolution in our mission to bring fairness, transparency and integrity to the private markets,” said Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq Private Market.

Tape D™ is embedded into the NPM SecondMarket™ trading marketplace for professional secondary traders and institutional investors. The product is comprised of three essential components, providing a comprehensive view of private companies:

Pricing : Tape D™ offers proprietary pricing data on over 2,000 private companies, including more than 8,000 historical orders, enabling investors to understand where companies are trading relative to their last primary financing round and enhancing their ability to make informed trading decisions.

: Tape D™ offers proprietary pricing data on over 2,000 private companies, including more than 8,000 historical orders, enabling investors to understand where companies are trading relative to their last primary financing round and enhancing their ability to make informed trading decisions. Cap Table and Waterfall Analysis : Tape D™ delivers over 1.7 million deal terms extracted from regulatory documents and constructs detailed capital structures based on source documents. This gives investors unparalleled insights into share class differentiation and potential exit outcomes.

: Tape D™ delivers over 1.7 million deal terms extracted from regulatory documents and constructs detailed capital structures based on source documents. This gives investors unparalleled insights into share class differentiation and potential exit outcomes. Source Documents: Tape D™ provides a comprehensive library of state and federal regulatory filings, offering nearly 200,000 pages of essential documentation needed for thorough due diligence, reducing risk, and building confidence in investment decisions.



In addition to these features, Tape D™ is supported by 30+ years of data analysis gained through the acquisition of the VC Experts database in 2022, which further enhances the platform’s ability to deliver transparency and accuracy in private market intelligence.

"Tape D™ brings much-needed clarity to private markets, empowering investors to make confident, informed decisions. This transparency is key to driving a more efficient and dynamic market," commented Marc Perkins, CFA, Head of Data and Financial Products, Nasdaq Private Market.

The company has executed more than $55 billion in transactional value across 760 company-sponsored liquidity programs and block trades since inception. NPM’s primary business lines include Company Solutions, SecondMarket™ Trading Marketplace, Transfer and Settlement, Tape D™ Data and Analytics, as well as Wealth Solutions. Data privacy is of paramount importance at NPM. Data is collected or aggregated in a manner that maintains the ongoing confidentiality of all clients.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. In 2013, the company was founded within Nasdaq, Inc. Today it is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo.

Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com. Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

