Winnebago Industries’ Chris-Craft, Barletta marine brands showcase industry-leading offerings at Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, is proud to showcase the latest innovation from its marine brands, Barletta Pontoon Boats and Chris-Craft at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in Fort Lauderdale, FL, October 30 – November 3.

Barletta, the fastest-growing pontoon boat maker in the segment, will feature a line-up of Coastal Edition premium pontoons, ready for big water, including the industry’s first and only center-mounted twin-engine pontoon boat, while Chris-Craft, America’s Boatbuilder since 1874, will showcase its latest innovations including the consumer debut of its Launch 35 GT wake/surf edition and newly launched, family-friendly Sportster series.

“At Winnebago Industries, our commitment to quality and elevating outdoor experiences drives everything we do,” said Amber Holm, Winnebago Industries’ Chief Marketing Officer. “The products on display in Fort Lauderdale represent both Chris-Craft’s and Barletta’s customer-centric design process. Our brands combine expert craftsmanship and technology in ways that delight our customers as they create connections and memories on the water.”

Chris-Craft

Chris-Craft is building on its 150-year legacy of purposeful innovation and excellence with several key products highlighted at the show, including the Sportster series: an exciting, next-generation offering that combines classic craftsmanship and design with modern flair to create a new experience for adventure seekers and water sports enthusiasts.

While the Sportster series is designed to introduce Chris-Craft to a new market, the boats are built to all the same quality and design standards for which Chris-Craft is known. Every step of the design process was carefully considered to deliver value without sacrificing premium quality and luxury. The Sportster series currently includes two models, a 25ft and 28ft, with the 28ft version on display in the water at the show. The Sportster series will be available in sterndrive, surf, and outboard propulsion options, with the outboard versions being released in early 2025.

Chris-Craft will also feature the surf edition of its Launch 35 GT runabout. The flagship of its series, the Launch 35 GT blends cutting-edge features with the classic design and styling that make it uniquely Chris-Craft. This luxurious runabout is the perfect choice for a variety of water activities, including hosting family and friends or water sports.

Chris-Craft’s category defining line-up can be seen in the water at the show by visiting the Bahia Mar Yachting center, C-Dock 315-319. Learn more at ChrisCraft.com.

Barletta Pontoon Boats

Barletta, one of the fastest growing pontoon boat brands in the market, is widely recognized for its pioneering products, securing innovation awards from the National Marine Manufacturers Association, three out of the last six years.

At the Fort Lauderdale show, Barletta will showcase one of those award winners, its new twin engine series. The two engines are mounted in the center of the transom, a meaningful departure from the industry standard in the pontoon boat segment, where twin engines are typically mounted on the outer tubes. By moving the engines to the center, Barletta achieves significant performance and functionality improvements, including providing an unparalleled smooth and powerful ride, while creating a safe and usable space at the stern of the boat.

Barletta will also highlight its luxury Leggera product line with an all-new redesigned helm station equipped with two Simrad displays, Harmon Kardon audio system and distinctive RBG lighting.

Show attendees are encouraged to visit the Barletta team by visiting booth 2069 in the Broward Convention Center where they can see Barletta’s line-up of coastal water capable pontoons, now with standard JBL sound systems for model year 2025. Learn more at BarlettaPontoonBoats.com.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

