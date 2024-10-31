Significant Technology Upgrades Fueling Strong Growth Opportunities for U.S. Commercial Drone Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The commercial drone industry is witnessing rapid growth and transforming various sectors such as agriculture, delivery and logistics, and energy among others. Advancements in drone technologies have led to increased demand and utilization in industries such as filming, emergency response, construction, and real estate. Additionally, drone software solution providers and manufacturers are continuously innovating and upgrading their offerings to cater to diverse market needs. As governments establish regulatory frameworks, the integration of drones into industries is expected to accelerate. This, in turn, is likely to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion over the forecast period. A report from Grand View Research projected that the U.S. commercial drone market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% through 2030. The report said: “Furthermore, favorable legislations and rising use of commercial drones by authorities in the U.S. is expected to attract various industries to utilize drones for different processes. Similarly, government authorities across the region are constantly working on framing new regulations for the commercial applications of drones. This is attributed to increased focus on the adoption of commercial drones due to their economic potential, while prioritizing the safety and security of the country. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the U.S. commercial drone market growth over the forecast period.” Active Tech Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS).

Grand View Research continued: “Moreover, the U.S. is expected to witness a convergence of technologies, societal acceptance as well as a favorable regulatory landscape that is further expected to increase demand for commercial drones in various industries. The continuous development in drone technological capabilities and related software, their commercial applications, as well as the associated benefits, are anticipated to experience steady expansion as it offers added features and easy control to drone operators. Such type of developments by market players are expected to drive the U.S. commercial market growth. Additionally, the introduction of updated drone regulations has optimized the procedure for legally conducting commercial drone operations. The positive regulations are expected to attract entrepreneurs to use commercial drones. For instance, in the U.S., some of the significant changes in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulation’s Part 107 update includes the removal of “section 333 exception” and relaxed standards for pilots. This change in regulations that are required for commercial operations of drones, is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.”

ZenaTech Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone Completes the First Phase of an IQ Nano Inventory Management Trial for Multinational Auto Parts Customer – ZenaTech, a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, ZenaDrone, has successfully completed the first phase of drone testing and 3D mapping, and is beginning the next phase of production of a paid trial for a multinational auto parts manufacturer. This production phase consists of flying automatic and fully autonomous flights of the IQ Nano drone in an inventory management application.

Testing took place over several months at ZenaDrone’s production facility in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to ensure the smooth operation of the inventory scanning application. The 3D mapping took place just recently at the customer’s site consisting of scanning and mapping the warehouse area to create a 3D map that automates the drone flight path and its operations while in production.

View video showing the IQ Nano in test flight here.

The production phase is set to begin imminently and will consist of the IQ Nano flying and reading product and component bar codes, collecting information for verification and integration with the customer’s inventory management and accounting systems.

“We look forward to the production phase and concluding a successful trial, proving the viability of the IQ Nano and enabling us to deliver our product to our customer. A successful trial also opens the potential to win additional business with this customer and to verifiably demonstrate IQ Nano’s utility for the benefit of attracting additional market interest. The revolutionary use of an indoor drone for productivity and cost savings value can be implemented across hundreds of warehouse facilities, turning a week-long activity like counting inventory into a day,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. - Get the full details by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Additional Groundbreaking ZenaTech Inc. Developments this week include:

ZenaTech Enters the Drone Sensor and Components Market Establishing a New Taiwan Subsidiary to Win More US Defense Contracts for Its AI Drones - ZenaTech also announced it will establish a new company in Taiwan to manufacture drone sensors and components for use in the drone products produced by its subsidiary ZenaDrone. The new company, named Spider Vision Sensors Ltd., will ensure ZenaDrone’s products are compliant with the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an important requirement for the company to win more business with the US Military.

Spider Vision Sensors Ltd. will manufacture drone sensors, electronics, and components such LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), thermal, infrared, multi-spectral and hyper sensors, cameras, and PBCs (Printed Circuit Boards). Having in-house manufactured sensors and components will enable ZenaDrone to have a steady supply to fulfill customer orders and drone production needs at its Sharjah, UAE, and future Arizona-based drone manufacturing facilities. Taiwan was selected due to its size and skills as an electronics hub, and the availability of low-cost alternative components versus those from China. The new company is currently at the prototype stage, and the manufacturing facility is expected to be open in November.

“Establishing a drone sensor and components manufacturer in Taiwan will help bring our products to market faster and removes dependencies on any Chinese made electronics. This will position us to win more US military contracts via achieving Green UAS (Uncrewed Arial Systems) and Blue UAS certifications as an approved supplier,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. Read this full release at: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/zenatech-enters-drone-sensor-components-113000155.html

Other recent developments in the technology industry include:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, recently announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2024 after the close of market on Thursday, November 7th. Management will discuss the Company’s operations and financial results in a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern).

The call will be available at www.kratosdefense.com. Participants may register for the call using this Online Form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on Kratos’ website.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, recently announced the appointment of Kevin Lowdermilk to the Company’s board of directors effective October 25, 2024.

Company CEO, Bill Irby, commented, "It is a privilege to have Kevin join our board. His distinguished career and leadership in some of the most challenging technology sectors speak to his ability to drive success through vision, strategy and execution. We are grateful to work alongside him and leverage his expertise to support the future expansion of our global footprint in both government and commercial verticals, as we position the Company for long-term shareholder value.”

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, recently announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Civil Aviation Flight University of China (the “CAFUC”). Building upon the CAFUC’s extensive expertise in civil aviation education, research, and talent development, the two parties will collaborate on cultivating skilled personnel, including operators and maintenance staffs for EHang’s pilotless electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, and their training for personnel licenses and operational supervision. This partnership aims to address the surging demand for talents in the low-altitude economy and foster the sustainable, high-quality development of the civil unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) industry.

During a briefing of the State Council Information Office of China on October 8, 2024, Chunlin Li, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (“NDRC”), highlighted the booming low-altitude economy and the rising demand for UAV operators. It is estimated that China faces a talent shortage of up to 1 million in this field. The NDRC will continue enhancing job creation efforts and driving the development of strategic emerging industries such as the low-altitude economy and future industries.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. ("OAS") has entered into an investment agreement with a private investor group, including Charles & Potomac Capital, LLC ("Charles & Potomac") and Privet Ventures LLC ("Privet Ventures"), for an investment of $3.5 million in convertible notes of OAS. The investment in OAS will support OAS' business expansion plan and deliver on the substantial growth opportunity in the defense, security, and critical infrastructure and industrial markets targeted by OAS' Optimus and Iron Drone autonomous drone platforms.

"We are pleased to secure this initial investment to support the exceptional growth opportunities created by our OAS team across Airobotics and American Robotics," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings and OAS. "Indeed, we have a responsibility to now expand operations and accelerate growth at OAS to meet the urgent needs for security and intelligence for our critical military, government and industrial customers. I am personally investing $1.0 million in this transaction, via Privet Ventures, signaling my firm belief in the substantial value we are creating for all stakeholders including the investors in OAS and Ondas Holdings."

