Wreaths Across America and MISSION BBQ Kick-off 2024 American Heroes Cup Campaign

MISSION BBQ will host a public event with the nonprofit’s Mobile Education Exhibit at its Myrtle Beach location as part of the campaign launch!

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wreaths Across America (WAA) and MISSION BBQ announce the national kick-off of the “American Heroes Cup” campaign to raise funds to sponsor veterans’ wreaths to be placed on the headstones of our nation’s heroes during the 2025 National Wreaths Across America Day events.

Starting on Tuesday, November 12, through the end of 2024, for every American Heroes Cup purchased at any of MISSION BBQ’s 142 locations for $4.99, $2 will be donated to WAA to sponsor veterans’ wreaths.

In 2023, MISSION BBQ customers raised $347,068 for WAA through its American Heroes Cup campaign, sponsoring the placement of more than 20,400 veterans’ wreaths in memory of our nation’s servicemembers. Volunteers will place these wreaths at more than 140 participating locations this year on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 14, 2024.

To celebrate the start of this annual campaign, MISSION BBQ’s Myrtle Beach restaurant, located at 1380 Hwy 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, will host the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit for a free public event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, November 12. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes and serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam veterans.

“We owe everything to our nation’s veterans, who have risked all that a person can to defend and protect this country,” said Bill Kraus, co-founder of MISSION BBQ. “It’s an honor to support Wreaths Across America in remembering the fallen and thanking military families for their sacrifices.”

Bill Kraus and Steve Newton opened the first MISSION BBQ restaurant in a Baltimore suburb in 2011, on the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. In opening the restaurant, they sought to Serve, Honor and Thank American heroes for their sacrifices and service by donating a significant portion of the restaurant’s profits to the community’s military nonprofit groups and charity organizations that support police officers and firefighters. Since its founding in 2011, MISSION BBQ has opened 142 additional locations in 20 states.

WAA is a national nonprofit organization whose yearlong mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom. Sponsoring and placing veterans’ wreaths in more than 4,700 participating locations is one way for communities to come together to remember, honor and teach.

“This year’s theme is ‘Live with Purpose,’ and MISSION BBQ is a company that embodies this through their community initiatives and core values,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “To be a program and mission worthy of their support and that of their customers is beyond humbling.”

American Heroes Cups are available year-round and currently retail at $4.99. $2 of every cup purchased is donated to a charity supporting veterans and first responders. Through December 31, 2024, proceeds from the American Heroes Cups will be donated to WAA. Customers are encouraged to bring their American Heroes Cup on return visits to the restaurant to receive $.99 refills. To find a MISSION BBQ location near you, visit https://mission-bbq.com/locations.

About MISSION BBQ:

MISSION BBQ opened its doors for business on September 11, 2011. We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody is more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, and first responders—all our loved ones in service. We set across this great land from Texas to Kansas City, the Carolinas to St. Louis...to discover the secrets of great BBQ. Every day, we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients and serve it in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who’ve made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them. Stop by at lunchtime, and you might catch us during our daily salute to the Stars and Stripes.

For more information about MISSION BBQ: http://mission-bbq.com/

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery began in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out annually by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, thousands of veterans’ cemeteries, and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.



For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .

Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457 acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

