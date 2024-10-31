Camfil USA Unveils Absolute® VG: Advanced V-Bank HEPA Filters with Gasket and Gel Seals

Camfil USA introduces the Absolute® VG V-Bank HEPA filter family, offering a lightweight design, twice the lifespan, and superior energy savings for life sciences and critical industries.

Riverdale, New Jersey, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil USA, a global leader in air filtration solutions, announces the launch of the Absolute® VG V-Bank HEPA filter family, an innovative solution for industries requiring high air purity, including life sciences, healthcare, and microelectronics. The Absolute® VG HEPA Family combines lightweight construction, durability, and energy efficiency, now available with both polyurethane seamless and gel seal gaskets.



Absolute® VG V-Bank HEPA filter family, an innovative solution for industries requiring high air purity, including life sciences, healthcare, and microelectronics.

Engineered to reduce operational costs and extend service life, the Absolute® VG HEPA filters are designed for optimal performance in overhead applications and other critical environments. Designed with a unique plastic frame the VG filters provide the same level of reliability as traditional metal-framed filters, but at half the weight, making installation safer and easier.

"The Absolute® VG filters offer twice the filter life while reducing energy consumption, making the filter options cost-effective solutions for critical industries," said Lisa Warner, Director of Clean Process & Industrial Product Segment Sales at Camfil USA. "The innovative design provides all the performance benefits without compromising safety or air quality."

Key features of the Absolute® VG HEPA Family include:

Lightweight Construction : Reduces worker fatigue and enhances safety during installation, especially in overhead applications.

: Reduces worker fatigue and enhances safety during installation, especially in overhead applications. Extended Filter Life : Built to last longer than traditional filters, resulting in fewer replacements and reduced maintenance costs.

: Built to last longer than traditional filters, resulting in fewer replacements and reduced maintenance costs. Energy Savings: Low-pressure drop design minimizes energy consumption, supporting sustainability and operational efficiency.

Available with both gel seal and pour-in-place polyurethane gaskets, the Absolute® VG Family ensures a perfect fit for a wide range of industrial applications, providing superior protection against contamination and minimizing the risk of air leakage.

Download Brochure: Absolute VG HEPA Family (camfil.us)

Visit Website: Absolute VG HEPA Air Filter | Best HEPA Filtration | Camfil

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/tUiChGE0ndY

About Camfil Group:

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, and local sales offices in 35+ countries. We employ about 5,600 people globally, proudly serving customers across diverse industries and communities worldwide. Discover how Camfil USA helps protect people, processes, and the environment at www.camfil.us.

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page





Source

https://www.mynewsdesk.com/us/camfil/pressreleases/camfil-usa-unveils-absolute-r-vg-advanced-v-bank-hepa-filters-with-gasket-and-gel-seals-3350786





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.