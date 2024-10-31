Govly and Carahsoft Partner to Modernize Public Sector Procurement

Better Research and Collaboration with Immediate ROI for Public Sector Sales Teams

DENVER and RESTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Govly, The #1 capture and collaboration platform for Public Sector procurement, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a distribution partnership to serve the entire Public Sector supply chain. The partnership empowers Carahsoft’s reseller and vendor partners to leverage Govly’s platform for opportunity discovery and collaboration. Further, the partnership makes the Govly platform available to the Public Sector, enabling Government procurement teams to enhance and streamline acquisition strategies with visibility into every solicitation across the Federal Government.

“Carahsoft is excited to partner with Govly and our resellers to introduce its platform to the Public Sector and the teams serving this market,” said Caitlyn Lewis, Program Manager for GovCon Solutions at Carahsoft. “Given the increasing complexities on both sides of the procurement landscape, we recognize the crucial need to connect all supply chain members on a modern, secure, and robust platform.”

Govly delivers an AI-powered intelligence and capture platform for Public Sector procurement, fueled by enriched data on opportunities, contacts and awards. Key features include advanced analysis tools for contract search and collaboration, AI-powered predictions and summaries and intelligence-enhancing award data.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft is a huge step toward our mission to modernize Public Sector procurement for both sides of the marketplace,” said Mike Weiland, CEO and Co-Founder at Govly. “We are excited to leverage Carahsoft’s expertise and provide value to their reseller network as well as the Public Sector teams up and down stream.”

For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 673-3570 or Govly@carahsoft.com.

About Govly

Govly is the AI-powered intelligence and capture platform for public sector procurement, fueled by enriched data on opportunities, contacts and awards. Over 200 of the top OEMs, primes, and VARs selling into the public sector choose Govly. To learn more about Govly, visit www.govly.com.

Contact

Oliver Taylor

(253) 370-6576

oliver@govly.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

