EDB Announces Commitment to Achieving FedRAMP Authorization

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leading Postgres® data and AI company, announces its plans to achieve Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Authorization, building on its strong foundation of delivering secure and compliant solutions to over 1,500 enterprise customers including numerous government and public sector organizations , including those associated with the DOD and Department of Justice (DOJ).

FedRAMP delivers a standardized approach to cloud security across all federal agencies, the specific needs of safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and National Security Systems (NSS) within DoD environments. As EDB advances toward this authorization, it seeks to enhance its support for national security initiatives and empower public sector organizations with secure, compliant solutions for managing and analyzing sensitive data. This step will further enable the development of sovereign data and AI solutions across government and public sectors.

“At EDB, we recognize that protecting sensitive data is paramount to national security,” says Dan Garcia, Chief Information Security Officer, EDB. “As we pursue FedRAMP authorization, we are not just meeting regulatory standards; we are reinforcing our commitment to protecting mission-critical data for federal agencies, the Department of Defense, and other organizations that demand the utmost in security. Our aim is to empower those institutions to confidently leverage cloud and hybrid technologies while knowing their data is secure, compliant, and resilient.”

To streamline the path to FedRAMP authorizations, EDB will leverage the Game Warden® platform from Second Front Systems (2F). Game Warden allows applications to inherit pre-approved security controls, drastically reducing the timeline for reaching authorization. This approach enables EDB to focus on app-specific compliance, accelerating the delivery of fully certified solutions to customers. By partnering with Second Front, EDB will fast-track the accreditation process for FedRAMP supporting environments up to IL5, ensuring faster access to EDB Postgres AI when fully compliant.

“Bridging the gap between industry and government is crucial for advancing secure innovation,” said TJ Rowe, Chief Revenue Officer at 2F. “The planned introduction of EDB Postgres AI on Game Warden’s Impact Level 5 production environment will mark a significant milestone in our mission to make cutting-edge commercial software accessible to federal agencies with the highest security requirements. The next steps will bring EDB one step closer to enabling federal agencies with the best technology while ensuring IL5 and FedRAMP security standards are met.”

EDB Postgres AI was specifically designed to meet the enterprise-grade requirements of complex, sovereign, and scalable use cases, seamlessly supporting transactional, analytical, and AI workloads. With this commitment, EDB will be extending the platform to handle CUI and NSS based workloads. EDB delivers a comprehensive set of capabilities, allowing organizations in highly regulated verticals to securely manage and optimize their data at scale. These features enable organizations worldwide to address the most demanding data challenges while maintaining compliance and maximizing the value of their data assets.

About EDB

EDB provides a data and AI platform that enables organizations to harness the full power of Postgres for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads across any cloud, anywhere. EDB empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently for a data and AI led world. Serving more than 1,500 customers globally and as the leading contributor to the vibrant and fast-growing PostgreSQL community, EDB supports major government organizations, financial services, media and information technology companies. EDB’s data-driven solutions enable customers to modernize legacy systems and break data silos while leveraging enterprise-grade open source technologies. EDB delivers the confidence of up to 99.999% high availability with mission critical capabilities built in such as security, compliance controls, and observability. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. As a DOD-accredited solution for up to and including TOP SECRET and also FedRAMP® In Process, 2F's Game Warden provides a secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/.

