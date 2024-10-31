Evergreen Trading Expands Leadership Team to Amplify Growth and Innovation

The Media Trade Firm Brings on Sean Moran as COO and Erin Keating as EVP, Media Operations, and Investment

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Trading , a leading financial solutions and media trade firm, today announced the appointment of two industry veterans to its leadership team, signaling a bold step forward in its growth and innovation strategy. Sean Moran has joined as Chief Operating Officer, and Erin Keating will serve as Executive Vice President of Media Operations and Investment. Together, Moran and Keating bring decades of combined experience in their respective fields, equipping them with deep expertise and invaluable industry connections. The pair joins a strong leadership team and will foster further growth in a rapidly evolving category. The new leadership team will be pivotal in guiding Evergreen through its next phase of growth, steering the company toward new opportunities in an ever-evolving media trading landscape.

“Evergreen has been a leader in media trade for decades, delivering incremental value and results to our clients. We’ve operated as a best-kept secret, and now we’re thrilled to welcome seasoned industry vets Sean and Erin to amplify our presence, and most importantly, our value delivered to our respected clients,” said Gordon Zellner, CEO & Founder, Evergreen Trading. “Their unparalleled expertise and strong industry connections will help us ensure that brands across all sectors understand and measure the value we bring. Together, Sean and Erin will help write our next chapter as we continue to show organizations how they can use media trade to maximize the impact of their investments.”

Most recently Moran has been a co-founding partner in ScaleTeam Advisory (STA), a sports and media entertainment firm where he helped establish their initial client roster and introduce the firm to top level executives in the sports and entertainment sectors. In his pivotal new role at Evergreen Trading, Moran will spearhead the firm’s expansion strategy and lead the optimization of internal processes and efficiency. Sean will oversee Evergreen’s new business development, strategic partnerships, and media investment. With a vast portfolio of experience across media, entertainment, sports, music, and finance, including a leadership role at Paramount Global, Moran is uniquely positioned to shape Evergreen’s future as a dominant force in the industry. His vision and expertise will be central to propelling the company into its next era of growth and industry leadership.

Keating will play a crucial role in shaping Evergreen’s strategic vision for media investment and operations. Her primary focus will be on optimizing investment strategies with current media partners while driving growth. With her extensive prior experience as Chief Operating Officer at Midas Exchange (WPP’s principal-based buying division), where she held several senior positions, including leading sales and marketing teams and spearheading the expansion of media trade across multiple sectors, Keating brings invaluable expertise to Evergreen. Her leadership will be vital in strengthening the company’s market position and enhancing media investment efficiency.

With Moran's proven operational excellence and Keating’s strategic acumen in media investments, the two add to the current leadership team and will accelerate the development of innovative client solutions. Evergreen’s mission is to provide unique and effective approaches that help clients navigate unforeseen market challenges. Together, their efforts will not only strengthen the company’s position in the industry but also highlight how Evergreen is reshaping old-school perceptions of media trading.

ABOUT EVERGREEN TRADING

Evergreen Trading is a leading independently owned and operated media trade firm that specializes in improving client results. By leveraging deep expertise in media investment and asset utilization, Evergreen helps clients unlock hidden value and address on-going challenges. As a 100% employee-owned company, we offer flexible, client-centered solutions that drive sustainable business growth.

Please visit our website at www.evergreentrading.com .

