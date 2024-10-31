Sage and Artis Trade Join Forces to Accelerate Document Automation and Drive Efficiency in Secured Finance

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), announce a landmark partnership with Artis Trade Systems “Artis”, to automate document data entry and accelerate financial and document workflows for Secured Finance Lenders, Transportation and Commercial Companies.

Artis is a technology company that provides performance tools for Secured Finance Lenders to increase efficiency, reduce costs, generate new sources of revenue and reduce credit risk. Artis also serves transportation, manufacturing, construction and other companies that are looking to reduce costs and improve their efficiency through document management and offering early payments at a discount.

Through Sage’s AI Document Services, Artis’ customers will benefit from faster, more efficient and accurate processing of critical financial documents, reducing manual work and enhancing speed in Factoring, Asset-Based Lending and Supply Chain Financing.

This collaboration marks the first time Sage is delivering AI services to a partner’s platform, highlighting its strategy to extend the reach of its proven AI capabilities beyond its own product ecosystem.

Known for empowering SMBs with innovative technology, Sage is now making its AI solutions available to a broader partner ecosystem, including Financial Technology companies, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and banks. By partnering with companies like Artis, Sage enables these organizations to drive operational efficiency, improve accuracy, and create new revenue streams by integrating AI into their platforms. This partnership represents a significant step in Sage’s broader innovation strategy, with plans to introduce additional AI services, such as fraud detection and generative AI, in the near future.

“Our partnership with Artis is an exciting step forward in bringing our AI innovations to new markets. These AI capabilities are already embedded within Sage’s products and are trusted by our SMB customers to save them hundreds of hours annually. By automating document processing for Artis, we’re not only delivering faster, more efficient workflows for their customers but also enabling significant time savings and greater accuracy. This partnership shows how reliable and effective our AI has become through the work we’ve done in our own products” said David Dickson, SVP of Sage AI.

Sage’s AI document processing solution is a key component of its strategy to make AI capabilities more accessible to its partner ecosystem. By leveraging Sage’s trusted technology, partners can quickly integrate sophisticated AI into their own platforms, streamlining operations without the need for costly in-house development. Sage goes beyond offering basic Optical Character Recognition (OCR) by providing a comprehensive solution that includes built-in security, privacy safeguards, and dedicated ongoing support.

By collaborating with Sage, partners can integrate AI services faster and more efficiently, solving critical customer challenges while reducing the complexities and risks associated with adopting advanced technologies. Sage’s long-term commitment to innovation ensures partners have access to reliable, cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and enhance competitiveness.

The implementation of Sage’s Document Extraction and Document Split services will enable Artis to automate the reading, extraction, and classification of data from various document types. This innovation eliminates manual data entry, streamlines financial workflows, and provides access to new data that can further refine AI performance.

“Partnering with Sage will empower us to enhance our customers' overall experience by providing best-in-class document scanning, accounting, and fraud detection. By embedding Sage's proven AI solutions within ArtisPro, we will enable our clients to process documents more efficiently with fewer errors, make better real-time credit decisions, and help them combat fraud. We’re excited to collaborate with Sage, a trusted leader in tech innovation, and see significant potential in this partnership to drive even more impactful solutions for the secured finance industry and their customers,” said Jamie Clemons, CEO, Artis.

Key Benefits of the Partnership for Customers:

Time Savings : Automating manual data entry reduces processing times, enabling customers to focus on more value-added tasks.

: Automating manual data entry reduces processing times, enabling customers to focus on more value-added tasks. Increased Efficiency : Document Extraction and Document Split services ensure that critical financial documents are processed quickly and accurately, minimising delays in financial workflows.

: Document Extraction and Document Split services ensure that critical financial documents are processed quickly and accurately, minimising delays in financial workflows. Improved Accuracy : By reducing human error in document handling, customers benefit from more accurate data processing, which is essential in supply chain financing.

: By reducing human error in document handling, customers benefit from more accurate data processing, which is essential in supply chain financing. Scalability : With Sage’s proven AI technology, businesses can scale their operations without the burden of increasing manual processing tasks.

: With Sage’s proven AI technology, businesses can scale their operations without the burden of increasing manual processing tasks. Data-Driven Insights: Access to new data sets through automated processing can help customers refine decision-making and improve AI service outcomes.



“The potential of Sage’s AI technology through the Artis platform is very promising. Automating document handling has the capacity to significantly reduce manual processes, improve accuracy, and speed up our operational workflows. We’re excited to explore how this innovation can streamline AR processes for us and our customers,” said Erin Kennah, VP Lending Operations, TAB Bank.

*For more information on Sage’s AI Document Services see: https://developer.sage.com/ai/

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.

About Artis

Artis’s mission is to equip Secured Lenders—such as Factors, Asset-Based Lenders, and Supply Chain Finance providers—and their customers with tools that improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, generate additional revenue streams, and minimize credit risk. Our clients range from large publicly traded banks to owner-operated transportation companies, all of whom rely on our software to manage their client relationships, credit risk, documents, collateral, invoices, and day-to-day operations. Artis represents the next generation of technology and solutions for Secured Lenders and their customers.



Media Contact

Jordan Kercheval

jordan.kercheval@sage.com

