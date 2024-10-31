Data is Power: Propel Your Business with Solera at SEMA 2024

Revolutionizing Vehicle Repair with AI-Driven Insights and On-the-Go Efficiency—Redefining Customer Experience Every Step of the Way

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, is thrilled to announce its participation in the SEMA Show 2024, running from November 5 to 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the event, Solera will present a suite of solutions focused on enhancing efficiency, promoting sustainability, and redefining customer experiences throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

This year, Solera is introducing three groundbreaking solutions: the Identifix Direct-Hit® Mobile Experience, Qapter Mobile Inspection, and Service Suite, Shuttle-On-Demand. These innovative offerings are designed to streamline vehicle repair on the go, generate AI-driven estimates for damaged vehicles directly from a phone or tablet, and simplify transportation service management for repair shops. With these tools, repair and collision technicians are empowered with valuable insights whenever and wherever they need them, while Service Suite elevates the customer experience by making it seamless for shops to offer transportation options as vehicles are brought in for repair or service.

“SEMA is the perfect platform for us to showcase how our cutting-edge solutions can transform the way businesses operate,” said Victoria Repice, SVP Product Management, Solera. “With Identifix Direct-Hit Mobile Application, Qapter Mobile Inspection and Service Suite Shuttle-On-Demand, we’re not just meeting customer expectations…we’re exceeding them by providing convenience, speed, and regular updates that enhance overall user experience.”

This year’s focus on mobile applications aligns with industry trends and market shifts, including the rise of smartphone usage, the demand for on-the-go solutions, and the integration of AI-powered technologies. Solera's mobile offerings reflect the company’s dedication to staying ahead of the curve, ensuring customers are equipped with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing environment.

Additional Solera solutions on display at SEMA will include:

Identifix Shop Manager: The cloud-based shop management system to help shops streamline their repair ordering process, measure employee efficiency, and provide fully digital customer interactions.

The cloud-based shop management system to help shops streamline their repair ordering process, measure employee efficiency, and provide fully digital customer interactions. Audatex Intelligent Estimating: Designed to fully automate the photo-to-estimate process for consumer and professional users and get accurate pre-estimates in under 3 minutes.

Designed to fully automate the photo-to-estimate process for consumer and professional users and get accurate pre-estimates in under 3 minutes. Audatex Intelligent Triage: Powered by AI, this solution quickly identifies potential total loss vehicles from damage photos in 10 seconds, without the need for complex software installations, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction for body shops.

Powered by AI, this solution quickly identifies potential total loss vehicles from damage photos in 10 seconds, without the need for complex software installations, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction for body shops. LoJack: The only stolen vehicle recovery system integrated with law enforcement.

The only stolen vehicle recovery system integrated with law enforcement. Peri: Designed to help save money on every credit card transaction.

Designed to help save money on every credit card transaction. Service Suite: Designed to make it easy for shops to provide transportation services to their customers. Simple to manage, elevating customer experience as they bring in their vehicles to be repaired or serviced.

Designed to make it easy for shops to provide transportation services to their customers. Simple to manage, elevating customer experience as they bring in their vehicles to be repaired or serviced. XpertCX Call Center Services: Automotive businesses can increase productivity, improve customer satisfaction, and streamline operations by outsourcing their customer support needs.

Automotive businesses can increase productivity, improve customer satisfaction, and streamline operations by outsourcing their customer support needs. Journey Marketing Platform: Best-in-class solutions designed to maximize sales and service leads.

Visit us at SEMA 2024 at booth #31203 in the South Hall Upper Level to learn more about how Solera's innovative solutions can drive your shop forward. For more information about Solera’s solutions across the vehicle lifecycle, please visit: https://www.solera.com/sema2024/.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera’s comprehensive SaaS solutions are driven by advanced AI, industry-leading proprietary datasets, and ongoing innovation. Solera’s AI-powered solutions are key to managing critical workflows, including claims processing, vehicle diagnostics, parts management, dealer management, and commercial fleet management. Solera serves over 280,000 global customers and partners in 120+ countries.

For more information, visit http://www.solera.com.

PAN Communications for Solera

solera@pancomm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.