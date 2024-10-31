Pre/Dicta Adds California State Courts to its AI-Powered Litigation Prediction Platform

California becomes the first state to be integrated into Pre/Dicta’s platform, offering state litigators advanced predictive intelligence to enhance strategy and deliver value to clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pre/Dicta, the leading provider of AI-driven litigation predictions, is proud to announce its expansion into state court systems with the integration of California into its platform. This move marks the first state court system to be incorporated into Pre/Dicta’s platform, which has already earned the trust of top litigation firms for federal court case predictions. By adding millions of data points sourced from California cases – including judicial biographical information, docket records, and party and law firm data – Pre/Dicta now offers state court litigators access to unparalleled insights, helping legal teams predict outcomes for various motions and precisely forecast case timelines in California's Superior Courts.

Leveraging these insights, litigators can strengthen case strategies, enhance pricing models, and improve client communications. Pre/Dicta’s platform also equips in-house legal teams with critical business intelligence, enabling them to make data-driven decisions about the operational and financial impacts of litigation, as well as associated risks and settlement opportunities.

Powered by a massive data set of court and judicial records, Pre/Dicta’s proprietary algorithms use artificial intelligence to uncover intricate patterns within millions of court rulings to produce reliable predictions and forecasts for the most critical aspects of any legal proceeding. In California, for example, Pre/Dicta’s data shows that in cases where the defendant is a Fortune 500 corporation, motions to dismiss are granted at a significantly higher rate in the state courts than in the California federal district courts — 73.1% in California state courts versus 61.4% across the federal courts. County-specific grant rates reveal further variability: Orange County boasts the highest rate at 77.7%, while Ventura County sees a more modest 60.0%. These are just small examples of the powerful insights contained within Pre/Dicta’s data, as its algorithms analyze dozens of nuanced patterns in each case, delivering highly precise and tailored forecasts.

“Our goal has always been to expand Pre/Dicta to the state level as we continue to see the legal industry move into a new era in the application of artificial intelligence in legal representation, case strategy and execution,” said Dan Rabinowitz, founder/CEO of Pre/Dicta. “As the home of the nation’s largest court system, it made sense for California to be the first state we added into our platform so we can understand and quickly replicate the process across the country in other state court systems.”

Pre/Dicta’s predictive insights are now available for the majority of Superior Court cases across most California counties. Additional states are slated for integration in the coming months, along with an expansion into the U.S. Court of Appeals to enhance federal case predictions. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.pre-dicta.com.

